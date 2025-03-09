Yuzvendra Chahal leaves internet intrigued as he enjoys India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final with RJ Mahvash amid divorce report with Dhanashree Verma

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Finals match is as interesting as it gets. While the nail-biting match between both countries has everyone’s attention, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has stirred the internet as he attended the game with RJ Mahvash amid his divorce from Dhanashree Verma.

Several pictures and videos from the ongoing finale match between India vs New Zealand in Dubai have been making waves online. Amidst others, it is Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal who was seen enjoying the match with a woman in the stands. The mystery woman grabbing immense attention on the internet is none other than popular social media influencer RJ Mahvash.

In the viral pictures and videos, the two seemed quite comfortable in each other’s company, as they were captured laughing and indulging in conversation while watching the match.

Take a look

Soon after the pictures and videos of Chahal and Mahvash went viral, netizens were quite intrigued and speculated if they were dating. On the other hand, several users couldn't recognize the creator and asked about her.

A user asked, "Yuzvendra Chahal with his gf ?" while another user asked, "Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with a mystery girl at the IND vs NZ final! Who is she?" A third user remarked, "Itni jaldi bhi move on nahi karna tha Yuzvendra Chahal bhai" and another stated, "Yuzi Chahal pakde gye!!!"

It is worth noting that earlier this year, in January, dating rumors of Chahal and Mahvash started after their picture from celebrating Christmas together with friends went viral. However, taking to her social media, she lashed out at trolls for spreading "baseless" rumors about her personal life.

"It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?," a part of her long note read.

On the other hand, in February, Dhanashree Verma's lawyer Aditi Mohan clarified that her client's divorce has not been finalized with Yuzvendra Chahal. "I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub judice," she said.