Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored GF RJ Mahvash gives fans ‘advice for life’ to avoid ‘rishtedars, fake friends, crush’

Ever since RJ Mahvash made an appearance at the Champions Trophy 2025 with Yuzvendra Chahal, she has been making headlines. Recently, she was seen cheering for the cricketer from the stands at the ongoing IPL 2025. Now, she gave life advice to her social media followers and expressed how one can ignore ‘rishtedars, fake friends, crush, and more. Read on!

RJ Mahvash suddenly rose to fame when she was spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal. On April 13, 2025, she took to her Instagram Stories and shared a piece of advice for her followers. She penned a long note, stating how one can ignore ‘rishtedars, fake friends, crush, etc.’

The social media personality started her note by revealing, “Someone in dms asked ‘give me an advice for life’. I don’t know life but here you go; execute it for all your rishtedars, fake friends, crush etc.”

She then went on to share her advice for those who want to make their lives less painful. Penning her mind, she stated that the simple way to do that is to make yourself unavailable for people who are unavailable for you. Stating how that could be done, Mahvash noted, “They don’t pick your calls, don’t text them asking why. They don’t reply on time, don’t enter that inbox again.”

She also suggested that people be busy for those who don’t see them when they’re needed the most, saying that they are too busy. “Life is short to waste on emotionally unavailable people. Find friends who are as available as you are,” she concluded her spot by quoting the song In Dino Full from the movie Life In A Metro. “Jab mile thodi fursat khudse karle Mohabbat,” she exclaimed.

After Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce, RJ Mahvash’s appearance with him made fans speculate if something was brewing between them. While she was quick to deny the rumors, her selfies with him raised many eyebrows.

