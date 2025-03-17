Rockstar on OTT: Where to watch Ranbir Kapoor-led musical romance drama amid Imtiaz Ali discussing sequel possibilities

Ranbir Kapoor blew everyone’s minds when he played the role of Jordan in Imtiaz Ali's movie, Rockstar. The 2011 film helped him break free from the ‘chocolate boy’ mold. The movie ended up becoming one of the highest grossing films of that year. While fans and critics lauded his performance, the storyline and songs were equally appreciated. While the film’s director is thinking of coming with Rockstar 2, here’s when and where the musical romantic drama film can be enjoyed on OTT.

Where to watch Rockstar

Over the past decades, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar gained the title of cult classic. The movie was majorly loved by the urban audience who were highly impressed by his portrayal of a heartbroken singer. While Imtiaz Ali is contemplating coming up with Rockstar 2, the OG film, Rockstar can be streamed on Zee5 and Jio Hotstar.

Plot of Rockstar

Rockstar is a story of a young lad who aspires to become a huge rock star. While he struggles to do so, he falls in love with a college student who breaks his heart and marries another man. As he goes through the highs and lows of his personal and professional life, the man completely turns into ‘Jordan’, the artist he always wanted to become. His heartbreaking journey to the top isn’t for the faint of heart.

On popular demand, Rockstar was re-released in select cinemas in India in May 2024. The movie managed to entertain the audience for weeks and became one of the highest grossing re-releases of last year.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Imtiaz Ali spoke about the possibility of coming up with Rockstar 2. While talking on the Game Changers YouTube channel, the filmmaker said that it might happen that he gets a possible story for the sequel of the film that he thinks would be nice.

Cast and crew of Rockstar

Released in 2011, the Bollywood movie is led by Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from him, the Imtiaz Ali directorial also features actors like Nargis Fakhri, Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, Sanjana Sanghi, Aakash Dahiya and Shammi Kapoor. Produced by Sunil Lulla and Dhilin Mehta, Rockstar also features songs like Phir Se Udd Chala, Jo Bhi Main, Katiya Karoon, Kun Faaya Kun, Sadda Haq and many others, a majority of which became chartbuster hits.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!