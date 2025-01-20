Saif Ali Khan Attack: Sister Saba Pataudi is happy to see actor ‘stay positive and recover gradually’ after being stabbed multiple times by intruder

Ever since Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital, his family and friends have been praying for his steady recovery. Among them is his sister Saba Pataudi who is glad to be back with the family and be able to spend time with her bhai. She also gave a health update about the ailing actor and stated that he is staying positive and recovering gradually. Read on!

It’s been a tough week for the entire Khan family. After Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder who broke into his house, the entire film fraternity gathered in support of him. Now, his sister Saba Pataudi has provided an update about the Hum Tum actor’s health and stated that she is happy to see him ‘stay positive and recover gradually’.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saba dropped a picture of herself that showcased her broken hand. Talking about her brother Saif, she expressed, “So good to be back and spend time with bhai. Happy to see him stay positive and recover gradually and steadily during the past 2 days.”

Opening up about her injury, Saba elaborated, “While I didn’t realise I’d fractured my finger until recently, reminding bhai and I of abbas’ cricket injuries! I was tempted to leave mine to set like this, by doing nothing… but that didn’t pan out. Glad to be with family. Aways together!”

Check out Saba Pataudi’s Instagram post:

A day after Saif was attacked at his Bandra home, Saba took to social media to express her shock over the unfortunate incident. She shared a childhood photo with the Tanhaji actor and wrote, “I'm in shock and reeling from this insane incident, but I’m proud of you, Bhaijaan. Taking care of the family and standing tall would make Abba so proud. I am. Get well soon. Missing being there. Will see you soon. Duas and prayers always.”

For those unaware, the accused who attacked Khan has been nabbed by the Mumbai Police. Preliminary evidence indicates that the 30-year-old man is a Bangladeshi national who entered India illegally and worked in a restaurant for two months under a fake identity.

