Salman Khan’s close friend Baba Siddique’s murder plan was made 10 days after firing outside actor’s home; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan's friend and Maharashtra's ex-minister, Baba Siddique's murder left the industry in shock. He was shot dead near his son's office, and the responsibility for the murder was allegedly taken by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who have also issued death threats to the Dabangg star. Recently, sources revealed to NDTV that the plot to kill the politician was made 10 days after the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence.

Mumbai Police's crime Branch sources revealed to NDTV that 10 days after the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai on April 14, 2024, the plan to assassinate NCP leader Baba Siddique was hatched.

They also suspected that Lawrence Bishnoi's gang had planned to attack the individuals closely linked to Khan, and Baba Siddique was a prime suspect.

For those unaware, two men on motorbikes fired multiple rounds outside Salman's residence in Bandra. During that time, several suspects were arrested by the police.

Moreover, they found during the investigation that the gang's men used an illegal telephone exchange system (Dabba Calling) to connect to execute their murder plan. In the case of Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother allegedly used it to provide instructions to others.

Moreover, the lead shooter, Shiv Kumar Gautam, continued to remain at the crime scene for 20 minutes after the attack. He left his weapon, shirt, and Aadhaar card to join the crowd. Later, at night, he even visited Lilavati Hospital to confirm the death and discarded his mobile device to eliminate traces being tracked by the police.

After Siddique's death, his son Zeeshan interviewed with BBC Hindi and opened up about his bond with the superstar. He said, "Salman bhai was very upset after Baba Siddique's murder. Dad and Salman bhai were close, like real brothers. After dad's death, bhai supported a lot. He always checks in on me, every night, he talks to me about being sleepless and all, his support is always there."

Salman Khan was amongst the first persons to visit the politician after his demise at the hospital and was seen getting emotional at his funeral. His family members also visited his residence to pay their last respects.

