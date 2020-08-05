  • facebook
Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff; Which actor has got the best physique? VOTE

Most of our favourite Bollywood stars possess an amazing physique. We would now like to know which actor among Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar or Tiger Shroff has the best physique according to you.
12802 reads Mumbai
Our beloved Bollywood stars possess various other talents apart from their acting skills which they already showcase in movies. For instance, some of them are trained dancers or fitness experts who also serve as an inspiration for many other youngsters out there. There is no second doubt about this fact that many of the B-town actors happen to be fitness freaks and often indulge in rigorous workout routines and other related stuff. And yes! They do have a well-built physique.

Let’s talk about Salman Khan here. The superstar who is currently in his 50s can give any other actor a run for the money with his amazing physique. The same goes for Hrithik Roshan who is known not only for his charming personality but also for his well-built body. The third actor about whom we will be talking about is Akshay Kumar who serves as a fitness inspiration for numerous others out there. It won’t be wrong to call him one of the fittest Bollywood actors.

Tiger Shroff is just a few films old but the actor has already made a place for himself in the hearts of the audience owing to his amazing physique. It will be very difficult to make a choice among these four actors when it comes to choosing the one with the best physique. We will leave this for the readers to decide regarding who among these four actors possesses the best physique. Do let us know in the comments section below.

