Salman Khan looks handsome as ever in BTS PIC with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala; begins shooting for Sikandar

Salman Khan fans hold your breath as the actor has begun shooting for Sikandar. He shared a BTS picture from the sets.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Jun 19, 2024  |  11:33 AM IST |  246
Pic credit: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan begins shooting for Sikandar; drops BTS PIC with AR Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala

Ever since Salman Khan has announced his next Eid release, fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the film. The actor is all set to collaborate with AR Murugadoss for Sikandar which will release on Eid 2025. The makers announced the film recently and fans have been jumping with joy since then.

On Tuesday June 18, the Wanted star started shooting for the much-awaited Sajid Nadiadwala’s film. It has gone on floors in Mumbai and the actor just shared a BTS picture which is surely going to take your excitement levels to another level.


Credits: Salman Khan Instagram
