Can you guess where Salman Khan is training for THIS heroic role in Apoorva Lakhia’s next?

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Salman Khan has finalized his next film with Apoorva Lakhia, which is based on the novel India’s Most Fearless 3. It is set against the backdrop of the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. Now, as per reports, the superstar will play the role of Colonel Babu, who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the 2020 Galwan clash. The report also states that he has already begun physical training for his role at his farmhouse in Panvel.

According to a report in Mid-day, Salman Khan will play the role of Colonel Babu in his next film with Apoorva Lakhia. “Colonel Babu’s character is heroic. He had proved his mettle in several counter-insurgency and infiltration operations,” a source told the portal.

The report also stated that the director has got the rights for the first chapter, titled I Had Never Seen Such Fierce Fighting — The Galwan clash of June 2020. It depicts Indian soldiers' valiant defense against the PLA despite being outnumbered. The screenplay is adapted by Suresh Nair in collaboration with Chintan Gandhi and Chintan Shah, who also wrote the dialogues.

The portals also stated that the superstar loved the storyline of the film and will begin his military preparation for his role from the end of May. The source added, “He has already begun physical training for his role at his farmhouse in Panvel.”

For the unversed, Colonel Babu, who commanded the 16 Bihar Regiment during the Galwan Valley clash on June 14, 2020, was martyred while bravely confronting Chinese troops. In 2021, he was posthumously honored with the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest wartime gallantry award.

Meanwhile, a source earlier told Pinkvilla, “Apoorva Lakhia and Salman Khan are all set to start shooting for the film from July 2025. The film will be shot in Ladakh and Mumbai over a period of 70 days starting in July. It features Salman Khan as an army officer in a full-fledged film for the first time in his career, and he will be joined by 3 other actors from the younger generation.”

The source further added that the film is set to go on floors in July 2025. Salman Khan is set to return with this film after Sikandar, and he believes the script is terrific. He also considers it perfect for a big, big-screen experience.

