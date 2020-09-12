Sara Ali Khan beams with joy as she enjoys on the beach with Ibrahim Ali Khan and BFFs in UNSEEN photos

Sara Ali Khan went for a Goa holiday recently with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her closest friends. Her friends shared photos on social media and well, the actress surely seemed to have had a great time.

Actress Sara Ali Khan brought in her birthday last month in Goa with her brother and close friends. While the actress herself shared several photos while hanging out with her besties and brother, now, her friends have been sharing unseen glimpses of their trip on social media and it surely is a sight for the sore eyes. The gorgeous star surely seems to have made the most of her holiday before she returns to work for Atrangi Re.

Recently, her friends shared a couple of photos on Instagram where Sara is seen chilling with them on the beach. In one of the photos, Sara is seen flaunting her chic look in a cap with a purple top and shorts as she hugs her girl gang. In another photo, Sara is seen sitting on her BFF's shoulders while her girlfriends are seen doing the same. One of Sara's friends sat on Ibrahim's shoulders for a quirky and cute picture. Seeing the same, fans were sure that the actress had a gala time in Goa.

Meanwhile, recently, Sara herself shared glimpses of her trip on social media. From enjoying a swim in the pool to reading a book and relaxing, the Simmba star made the most of her trip with friends before work begins.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Now, she will be seen in Coolie No 1 with . Apart from this, she also has Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . It is reported that the film is expected to resume shooting soon. However, nothing has been confirmed about the same. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

