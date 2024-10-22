Shaandaar turns 9: When a ‘nervous’ Alia Bhatt broke down in tears while dancing with Shahid Kapoor on Gulaabo

Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Shaandaar marks its 9-year anniversary today. The movie's hit party anthem Gulaabo was a fan favorite. Reflecting on the journey, Alia Bhatt recalled feeling incredibly ‘nervous’ about dancing alongside Shahid, knowing she had to keep up with his energy. The pressure even brought her to tears at one point.

At the launch event for the song Gulaabo, Alia Bhatt reflected on her experience dancing alongside Shahid Kapoor, one of Bollywood's best dancers. She admitted feeling extremely anxious about matching his impeccable moves, especially since it was their first dance number together.

Despite her efforts, she found the pressure overwhelming and even broke down in tears at one point. She said, “I was damn nervous because I was supposed to be dancing with Shahid. Even with just 10 percent of his dancing skills, he looks great on stage. So, I had to match up to him. I worked very hard. At one stage, I even burst out crying.”

She added that choreographer Bosco humorously remarked that her feet resembled a penguin's, but Alia credited Shahid for being a supportive dance partner, helping her navigate the challenging routine.

In the song Gulaabo, Shahid Kapoor shares the screen with his half-sister, Sanah Kapoor. Recalling the surprise of her being cast in the film, Shahid mentioned that he had no idea she was part of the project.

Director Vikas Bahl cast Sanah after meeting her through casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and Shahid was taken aback when Vikas informed him that Sanah would be playing Alia Bhatt's sister in the film. Interestingly, Shahid even remarked that Alia and Sanah resemble real siblings more than he and Sanah do.

Shaandaar is a lighthearted romantic comedy helmed by Vikas Bahl, set amidst the grandeur of a lavish destination wedding. Shahid Kapoor stars as Jagjinder Joginder, a quirky wedding planner who falls in love with the bride’s sister, played by Alia Bhatt. The movie is notable for its vibrant, playful visuals and offbeat storytelling.

With Pankaj Kapur and Sanjay Kapoor lending strong support, Shaandaar shines with its extravagant wedding scenes and an energetic soundtrack by Amit Trivedi, adding to its whimsical charm.

