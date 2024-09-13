6 must-watch Shahid Kapoor movies on Netflix for a perfect weekend

Shahid Kapoor movies on Netflix offer a sophisticated glimpse into his versatile film career. Celebrated for his exceptional range and captivating screen presence, Kapoor's filmography on the platform spans an array of genres, from gripping dramas and charming comedies to intense thrillers. With standout films such as the poignant Jersey, the whimsical Shaandaar, and the dramatic Kaminey: The Scoundrels, Netflix provides a curated selection of Kapoor's most distinguished works.

6 top Shahid Kapoor movies on Netflix to binge-watch on weekend

1. Shaandaar

IMDB Rating: 3.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Kapur, Sanjay Kapoor

Year of Release: 2015

Shaandaar, a romantic comedy, is directed by Vikas Bahl. It is set against the backdrop of an opulent destination wedding and features Shahid Kapoor as Jagjinder Joginder, a wedding planner who falls for the bride's sister, portrayed by Alia Bhatt. The film is celebrated for its vivid and playful cinematography, as well as its whimsical and humorous narrative.

Featuring a supporting cast that includes Pankaj Kapur and Sanjay Kapoor, the film stands out for its extravagant wedding sequences and lively soundtrack by Amit Trivedi. Despite its mixed critical reception, Shaandaar is remembered for its dynamic performances and imaginative flair.

2. Jersey

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Sports, Drama

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur

Year of Release: 2022

Jersey is a poignant Bollywood sports drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original Telugu version of the same name. The film features Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key supporting roles.

Advertisement

The story centers on Arjun Talwar, a former cricketer played by Shahid Kapoor, who decides to make a dramatic return to the sport in his late thirties. Confronted with personal and financial hardships, Arjun's comeback is fueled by his unwavering passion for cricket and his desire to secure a better future for his young son.

The film has been lauded for its emotional resonance and Shahid Kapoor’s stirring performance, which vividly portrays the trials and triumphs of an athlete’s journey.

3. Kaminey: The Scoundrels

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra

Year of Release: 2009

Kaminey: The Scoundrels, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, stands out as a compelling Bollywood crime drama known for its innovative storytelling and gritty narrative. Shahid Kapoor takes on a dual role, playing twin brothers Charlie and Guddu. The film delves into the contrasting lives of the twin brothers: Charlie, a small-time gangster with a speech impediment, and Guddu, an earnest student. Their worlds collide in a labyrinth of corruption and deception, involving a significant sum of money and a political scandal, intertwined with a fraught romantic subplot.

Advertisement

Kaminey is distinguished by its sharp dialogue, intense performances, and a distinct visual style. The film was met with critical acclaim for its bold approach and Shahid Kapoor’s exceptional performance, which marked a significant step in his career. Despite its moderate box office performance, the film remains a significant achievement in contemporary Indian cinema.

4. Haider

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Crime

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Aamir Bashir

Year of release: 2014

Haider, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, masterfully adapts Shakespeare’s Hamlet to the conflict-ridden landscape of Kashmir. The film unfolds the story of Haider Meer, played by Shahid Kapoor, who returns to his war-torn homeland in search of his missing father. Upon his arrival, Haider discovers that his mother, portrayed by Tabu, has married his uncle, a leader of a separatist faction. As Haider grapples with familial betrayal and the pervasive political unrest, he sets out on a journey driven by vengeance and self-discovery.

Advertisement

Renowned for its compelling performances, Haider features Shahid Kapoor’s intense portrayal of the anguished protagonist and Tabu’s portrayal of a conflicted mother. Earning critical acclaim and a lifetime gross of Rs. 56.09 crores, Haider is celebrated as a standout achievement in modern Indian cinema, showcasing both Bhardwaj’s directorial prowess and Shahid’s versatility.

5. Kabir Singh

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance, Action

Cast: Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor

Year of release: 2019

Kabir Singh emerged as a defining moment in Shahid Kapoor's career, establishing him as one of Bollywood's leading stars. This Hindi adaptation of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, marking his Bollywood debut. The film became a monumental success, grossing over Rs 373 crore worldwide. The narrative follows Kabir Singh, a brilliant yet troubled surgeon whose life spirals into chaos after his love, Preeti (played by Kiara Advani), is compelled to marry another man.

Kabir's intense emotional upheaval, marked by substance abuse and reckless behavior, is depicted with a raw intensity that earned the film both acclaim and controversy. Shahid's performance as the tormented Kabir Singh was widely praised for its depth and complexity. Kabir Singh not only dominated the box office but also cemented Shahid Kapoor's status as a versatile and powerful actor, leading to a surge in high-profile projects and increasing his market value in the industry.

Advertisement

6. Chup Chup Ke

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal

Year of release: 2006

Chup Chup Ke, directed by Priyadarshan, stands out in Shahid Kapoor’s cinematic repertoire. The film is a delightful blend of comedy and clever storytelling. Shahid stars as Jeetu, a young man who, in a bid to escape financial ruin, fakes his own death. His scheme leads him to a secluded village where he pretends to be mute and deaf.

This ruse sets off a chain of humorous misunderstandings and encounters with eccentric villagers, adding layers of comedy to his predicament. The film is distinguished by its engaging plot, driven by mistaken identities and Kapoor's charming performance.

These films showcase Shahid Kapoor's remarkable versatility. So why wait? Enjoy a perfect weekend with these top movies on Netflix.

ALSO READ: 7 must-watch Kartik Aaryan movies on Netflix having perfect blend of comedy and romance