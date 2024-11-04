Shah Rukh Khan finally meets fan from Jharkhand who stayed outside Mannat for 95 days to meet superstar on his birthday; PIC

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated his birthday on November 2, did not appear in front of his fans outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, for security reasons. Nevertheless, he made sure to meet a dedicated fan from Jharkhand who had been waiting outside his home for over 95 days. On his special day, Khan finally met the fan and even took a photo with him and now it's going crazy viral on social media.

Shaikh Mohammed Ansari, a devoted fan from Jharkhand, reportedly left his business behind and spent months camping outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat, in hopes of meeting his idol.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Ansari shared that he had shut down his business for over a month, determined to meet Khan, whom he called his “favorite hero.”

For him, meeting Khan was the ultimate victory and had become an obsession. His persistence paid off when he was able to meet the superstar during a special fan meet organized for Khan’s birthday.

The post read, "LATEST : King Khan meets the FAN who had travelled from Jharkhand and had been waiting for more than 95 days outside Mannat to meet him! Truly, agar kisi cheez ko pure dil se chaaho SRK makes his dream come true!".

See the picture here:

Shah Rukh Khan also took to Instagram and thanked his fans for making his birthday special. Sharing a picture doing his iconic pose, he wrote, “Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love.”

See post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan is set to appear in his upcoming film King, which stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Pinkvilla earlier reported that King is set to begin filming in Mumbai in January. The first schedule will take place in Mumbai, followed by an extensive shooting period in Europe.

The production team has conducted several scouting trips in Europe to find unique locations that will enhance the film’s grandeur. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

