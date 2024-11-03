Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt gesture for Mumbai Police wins hearts; superstar's team distributes food boxes for officers stationed outside Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday yesterday, November 2, 2024. The superstar's fans flock to his residence on special days every year, and the Mumbai Police was on duty to manage the crowd this time as well. Recently, a new video went viral showing King Khan's team distributing special food boxes to the officers stationed outside Mannat on his birthday, winning the hearts of his fans.

Every year, the megastar comes out near the balcony of his home to greet the fans waiting for him. As a result, the Mumbai Police ensures there isn't any misshapening among the crowd. Although SRK didn't come out on Mannat's balcony to greet fans this year, hundreds of fans still came outside his home.

In the video shared by the X user, personnel are seen taking the specially packed food boxes with some goodies sent by Shah Rukh Khan's team. Gradually, the video went viral, and fans admired the actor's gesture.

Despite giving a miss to greeting fans outside his home, the superstar attended a special fan event on his birthday where he interacted with his fans.

Some snippets from the same event have gone viral. During the event, the actor shared a glimpse into his birthday day's schedule and mentioned how he woke up late and helped his kids AbRam and Suhana Khan with their issues throughout the day.

Later in the day, the actor took to his X handle and expressed gratitude to his fans for their warm wishes for the day. He tweeted, "Thank you for coming over and making my evening special. My love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn't, sending you all my love."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The superstar will next star in Sujoy Ghosh's much-anticipated King, where he is sharing the screen space with his daughter Suhana for the first time.

