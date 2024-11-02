Shah Rukh Khan dedicates special post to his fans for making his evening ‘special’ and it's proof he is King in true sense; PIC

It's a wrap for Shah Rukh Khan's fan event which was held on his birthday (November 2, 2024). The superstar spread his charm while interacting with fans at the event as he celebrated his 59th birthday. Shah Rukh has now dedicated a special post to his fans for making his evening ‘special’ and it's proof that he is 'King' in the true sense. Don't miss his picture.

On Saturday night, Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share a new picture of himself from #SRKDay. In the picture, SRK can be seen flaunting his iconic signature pose against the backdrop of the audience. The superstar sported a grey sweatshirt, black trousers, a black beanie, and a pair of sunglasses for the event.

Shah Rukh thanked his fans for making his "evening special" and sent love to his admirers via his post.

"Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love," read the post.

Check it out here:

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday with fans at the #SRKDay event on November 2, 2024. SRK cut his birthday cake among his fans as they sang 'Happy Birthday' to wish him on the occasion. The superstar entertained them with his dance moves. King Khan also came up with witty answers about his personal and professional lives on the occasion.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh cut his 59th birthday cake with his family on his birthday eve on November 1, 2024. SRK's wife Gauri Khan posted a glimpse of his intimate birthday celebration on Instagram. The picture also featured Gauri and their daughter Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with Deewana in 1992 alongside Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. SRK played antagonist roles in the initial stage of his career in movies like Darr, Baazigar, and Anjaam which helped him reach his stardom.

The 59-year-old superstar was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial venture, Dunki in 2023. He now has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming directorial, King in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals who amongst his 3 kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan he would support during a fight and his answer will win your heart