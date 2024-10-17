Shah Rukh Khan recalls being anxious while making Devdas; 'Started drinking after the film'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol addiction.

Devdas is one of the iconic stories that has been told by many filmmakers in their unique way. Back in 2002, Sanjay Leela Bhansali roped in Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit to tell the tale through his lenses. Eventually, the movie ended up being one of the finest works of the careers of the three stars. However, King Khan stated that he didn’t want the audience to be inspired by his character. He also recalled turning to alcohol while filming the tragic love story.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan attended a prestigious award ceremony wherein he spoke about his film career and some of his evergreen movies that stayed in the hearts of the audience. While talking about Devdas, the Jawan star stated that with his portrayal of the titular character, he didn’t want cinema lovers to feel love for him, but he also didn’t want them to hate him. “Nor did I want you to like him for being an alcoholic who runs away from every girl that he falls in love with. I just wanted him to appear indescribable,” Khan stated.

He also admitted that while shooting for it, he was quite anxious which compelled him to turn to alcohol. When quizzed if that helped him ace the role, he expressed, “It might have helped, but I started drinking after the film and that’s one downside to it” adding humorously that he got the Best Actor award for Devdas, based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel.

While interacting with the curious audience at the ceremony, the King of Romance revealed that he accepted the role because he believed that his mother, Lateef Fatima, would have liked it. “I just felt that if I made Devdas, she would really like it and appreciate it,” he stated adding that he also did the part because artists like Dilip Kumar, KL Saigal, and Uttam Kumar had played it flawlessly earlier. SRK feels that if he makes films that are very big, his parents could see them from heaven.

