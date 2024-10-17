Shah Rukh Khan reveals he makes BIG FILMS so that his 'mom and dad can see it from heaven'; Know more

Shah Rukh Khan is a family man, and his loved ones are his priority. In a recent interview, he revealed that he desires to make big films as a filmmaker or act in them so that his parents can watch them from heaven.

Industry insiders and fans always admire King Khan's humble nature and honest attitude. He has often mentioned how his family holds the utmost importance in his life. During a new interview at the Locarno Film Festival for their YouTube channel, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that his parents are the reason behind his desire to make and work in big films.

For those who may not know, SRK lost his parents at a young age before he became a star. However, he often revealed that he used to sit and watch films with his mother after his father's death. Since his parents couldn't see his work, the actor wanted to make big films that they could see from heaven.

He said, "I don't know, for some reason, I always felt I will make films which are very big so that my mom and dad can see it from heaven and I still think my mom is a star and it works and I even know the star she is."

SRK explained that he initially doubted his ability to portray the iconic character of Devdas, previously played by veteran actors like Dilip Kumar. However, he ultimately decided to take on the role because his mother admired the film's storyline and would have been delighted to see him in that role.

Advertisement

The actor shared, "I don't think mine is so brilliant and good, but despite a lot of senior actors telling me don't do it, I just wanted to do it that you know maybe I think maybe I would feel like mom I did Devdas."

Meanwhile, the Jawan actor's Red Chillies Entertainment now holds the rights to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's expensive 2002 film, Devdas. The actor bought it as a tribute to his mother. The Bollywood classic stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Leela Bhansali praises Shah Rukh Khan's transformation from a ‘big star in control’ to ‘fragile man' in Devdas: ‘What he did is very special’