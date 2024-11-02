INSIDE Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘memorable’ birthday celebration with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan; don’t miss Ananya Panday’s reaction

Shah Rukh Khan is marking his 59th birthday today, November 2, 2024. Fans have come together in Mumbai to celebrate this special day with their beloved star. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan shared a heartfelt message for her husband, offering a glimpse into a truly memorable evening.

Today, on November 2, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures wishing Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. The first picture features the superstar cutting his cake with his wife, Gauri, and daughter Suhana Khan standing on either side. Gauri is holding SRK's arm as they enjoy the moment together, while Suhana claps, fully engaged in the joyful celebration.

The following picture was rather a throwback phpto capturing their candid moment. "A memorable evening last night with friends and family… happy birthday (accompanied by two red-heart emojis) @iamsrk," the post was captioned.

For the special event, the Devdas star showcased his classic appeal in a sleek all-black t-shirt and matching pants, topped off with a stylish beanie. Gauri radiated elegance in a beautiful traditional suit, while Suhana dazzled in a golden shimmery saree that she had previously worn at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding following Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party in 2023.

Minutes after reacting to the post, Suhana Khan and her BFF Ananya Panday dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

In addition to this, several fans also gushed over the awaited post as a fan wrote, "My love birds" while another fan cutely complained, "Mam hamara gift nhi mila king ki announcement ka wait kr rhe the" and a third fan wrote, "Aww our bday boy."

It is important to mention here that Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Pathaan director Siddharth Anand hosted a special birthday party for King Khan. It was attended by the likes of Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, and more.

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s King, marking his first-ever collaboration with his daughter. The action-packed entertainer will witness an epic face-off with Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist and Munjya fame Abhay Verma in an important role.

