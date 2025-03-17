Chhaava vs Pathaan Box Office Comparison: Analyzing week-wise collections of Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan's respective movies
We are comparing the box office performances of Chhaava and Pathaan till their respective 5th weeks. Vicky Kaushal's film has outperformed Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 movie.
Chhaava has been a crowd-puller since its release. It recently outperformed the net business of Pathaan before entering its fifth week. The 2025 historical actioner has now become the third highest grossing Bollywood movie in India. Let's compare the box office collections of Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan's respective films.
Chhaava vs Pathaan: Box Office Performances Till 5th Weekend
CHHAAVA
Backed under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava earned Rs 205 crore in opening week, followed by Rs 171 crore in second week. Vicky Kaushal-starrer collected 81 crore in the third week and Rs 38 crore in the fourth week of its release. In the fifth weekend, the historical drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has fetched Rs 21.25 crore.
Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava now boasts of Rs 520.25 crore net business in India.
PATHAAN
Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan earned Rs 348 crore in its extended first week. In the second week, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer minted Rs 90.25 crore, followed by Rs 44.75 crore in the third week. The action thriller fetched Rs 13.75 crore in the fourth week. Also featuring John Abraham, the 2023 all-time blockbuster earned Rs 5.5 crore in the fifth weekend.
Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan earned Rs 502.25 crore till fifth Sunday during its theatrical run two years ago.
Week-Wise Net India Collections Of Chhaava And Pathaan Are As Follows:
|Weeks
|Chhaava
|Pathaan
|First Week
|Rs 205 crore
|Rs 348 crore (in 9 days)
|Second Week
|Rs 171 crore
|Rs 90.25 crore
|Third Week
|Rs 81 crore
|Rs 44.75 crore
|Fourth Week
|Rs 38 crore
|Rs 13.75 crore
|Fifth Weekend
|Rs 21.25 crore
|Rs 5.5 crore
|Total
|Rs 520.25 crore*
|Rs 502.25 crore
This is to note that Chhaava will end its theatrical run at Rs 550 crore plus. Pathaan collected Rs 513 crore net in its full run. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's recently released film has also crossed the lifetime business of Gadar 2.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
