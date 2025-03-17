Chhaava vs Pathaan Box Office Comparison: Analyzing week-wise collections of Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan's respective movies

Chhaava has been a crowd-puller since its release. It recently outperformed the net business of Pathaan before entering its fifth week. The 2025 historical actioner has now become the third highest grossing Bollywood movie in India. Let's compare the box office collections of Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan's respective films.

Chhaava vs Pathaan: Box Office Performances Till 5th Weekend

CHHAAVA

Backed under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava earned Rs 205 crore in opening week, followed by Rs 171 crore in second week. Vicky Kaushal-starrer collected 81 crore in the third week and Rs 38 crore in the fourth week of its release. In the fifth weekend, the historical drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has fetched Rs 21.25 crore.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava now boasts of Rs 520.25 crore net business in India.

PATHAAN

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan earned Rs 348 crore in its extended first week. In the second week, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer minted Rs 90.25 crore, followed by Rs 44.75 crore in the third week. The action thriller fetched Rs 13.75 crore in the fourth week. Also featuring John Abraham, the 2023 all-time blockbuster earned Rs 5.5 crore in the fifth weekend.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan earned Rs 502.25 crore till fifth Sunday during its theatrical run two years ago.

Week-Wise Net India Collections Of Chhaava And Pathaan Are As Follows:

Weeks Chhaava Pathaan First Week Rs 205 crore Rs 348 crore (in 9 days) Second Week Rs 171 crore Rs 90.25 crore Third Week Rs 81 crore Rs 44.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 38 crore Rs 13.75 crore Fifth Weekend Rs 21.25 crore Rs 5.5 crore Total Rs 520.25 crore* Rs 502.25 crore

This is to note that Chhaava will end its theatrical run at Rs 550 crore plus. Pathaan collected Rs 513 crore net in its full run. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's recently released film has also crossed the lifetime business of Gadar 2.

