Be Happy actor Abhishek Bachchan admits avoiding very s*xually explicit films because of daughter Aaradhya; find out why

Abhishek Bachchan, known for his versatility, recently starred in Be Happy, a heartwarming film about a father-daughter bond. He has now shared that he avoids projects with ‘very s*xually explicit’ content, emphasizing that since becoming a girl dad, he prefers making movies he can enjoy with his daughter Aaradhya.

In a chat with The Quint, Abhishek Bachchan shared his approach to selecting scripts. He shared that he doesn’t believe in overanalyzing films but rather follows his instincts. If a story strikes an emotional chord, he considers it worth pursuing. However, he admitted that he steers clear of projects with explicit content.

He said, “Maybe something that’s very s*xually explicit. I’m very uncomfortable with that. I don’t like showing all of that on screen." Even when watching films or shows alone, he prefers to skip moments that are overly intimate. This personal choice reflects his comfort level as an actor and his preference for content that aligns with his values.

The I Want To Talk actor elaborated on his stance and said, “I have always said, since I became a girl dad, I’d love to make films that I can watch with my daughter." He clarified that this isn't just a moral stance but a genuine concern about how his daughter Aaradhya might perceive his choices. He wants to be mindful of the content he associates with, ensuring it aligns with the values he holds as a parent.

Meanwhile, his recent film Be Happy premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, 2025, coinciding with the Holi festivities. The film stars Abhishek as Shiv, a devoted single father, and Inayat Verma as his daughter Dhara. The story revolves around their heartwarming bond as Dhara dreams of competing in the country’s biggest dance reality show.

Facing obstacles along the way, Shiv, despite having no dance background, steps into the competition himself to support his daughter, highlighting their touching father-daughter relationship.

The film also features Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johnny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in key roles. Directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Lizelle Remo D'Souza under the Remo D'Souza Entertainment banner, Be Happy is an emotional tale of determination, love, and familial support.

