7 must-watch Kartik Aaryan movies on Netflix having perfect blend of comedy and romance

Kartik Aaryan’s films on Netflix present a compelling showcase of his extensive acting range. From charming romantic comedies to gripping dramas, Aaryan's diverse performances highlight his versatility and magnetic screen presence. His roles, spanning from early career breakthroughs to recent successes, underscore his evolution as a leading actor in contemporary cinema.

Each film offers a unique narrative experience, demonstrating Kartik’s skillful storytelling and captivating portrayals, making his collection on Netflix a treasure trove for both ardent fans and those new to his work.

7 best Kartik Aaryan movies on Netflix showcasing his extensive acting range

1. Pyaar Ka Punchnama

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj, Divyenndu, Raayo S Bakhirta

Release Year: 2011

Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan, is a sharp, comedic take on the complexities of modern relationships. The film marked Kartik Aaryan's debut as Rajat Mridul (Rajjo) and follows three friends Nishant, Rajat, and Vikrant as they navigate romantic entanglements. While Nishant begins a relationship with Charu, his roommates are already involved with Neha and Rhea. Over time, the men feel increasingly overwhelmed by their girlfriends' controlling behavior, leading to humorous but relatable frustrations.

One of the film's standout moments is Kartik Aaryan's now-iconic monologue, a witty rant about the intricacies of relationships that firmly established him as Bollywood's ‘Monologue King’. The film's refreshing humor and candid portrayal of dating woes resonated with audiences, leading to a successful sequel in 2015, solidifying its status as a cult favorite in Indian cinema.

Advertisement

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Horror/Comedy

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu

Release Year: 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, helmed by Anees Bazmee, reimagines the classic blend of horror and comedy, delivering a captivating sequel to the original 2007 film. The movie expertly balances eerie suspense with light-hearted moments. Kartik steals the show as Ruhaan, or Rooh Baba, effortlessly combining charm, wit, and humor, while also showcasing his acting prowess in the intense Ami Je Tomar sequence.

The story revolves around Reet and Ruhaan, whose chance meeting draws them into a haunted mansion. Here, they unknowingly release the vengeful spirit of Manjulika, confined for 18 years. Kartik’s portrayal, marked by perfect comic timing and impressive screen presence, helped make the film a box office triumph, bringing a much-needed boost to Bollywood in 2022.

3. Dhamaka

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Thriller/Drama

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Amruta Subhash, Mrunal Thakur

Release Year: 2021

Dhamaka, helmed by Ram Madhvani, presents a thrilling narrative with Kartik Aaryan at its core. The film unfolds the dramatic story of Arjun Pathak, a once-prominent news anchor whose life is upended when a bomb threat disrupts his live broadcast. This tense scenario unfolds against the backdrop of media sensationalism and personal ethical struggles.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan delivers a powerful performance as Arjun, skillfully embodying the role of a conflicted and ambitious journalist. His portrayal offers a stark departure from his previous roles, showcasing a character entangled in the complexities of ethics versus career success.

4. Luka Chuppi

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi

Release Year: 2019

Luka Chuppi, directed by Laxman Utekar, offers a refreshing take on romantic comedy. The film features Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, whose on-screen chemistry drives the narrative. The story centers around a couple from a small town who, seeking to live together before marriage, fabricate a marriage to avoid scrutiny from their traditional families.

This engaging film deftly combines humor with a socially relevant theme, exploring the dynamics of live-in relationships with wit and charm. Kartik Aaryan, in a standout role as Guddu Shukla, a star reporter from Mathura, captivates with his endearing presence and impeccable timing. The film's blend of breezy humor and heartfelt moments, along with Kartik's lively dialogue delivery, makes Luka Chuppi a memorable and enjoyable cinematic experience.

Advertisement

5. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor

Release Year: 2015

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, directed by Luv Ranjan, is a 2015 sequel to the acclaimed romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film continues the franchise's sharp and humorous examination of contemporary relationships. The story follows three friends Gogo, Chauka, and Liquid as they navigate the ups and downs of their respective romantic entanglements.

Through a blend of comedy and keen observations, the film highlights the often amusing disparities between romantic expectations and real-life dynamics. Kartik Aaryan delivers a standout performance, including a memorable monologue that reinforces his talent. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 adeptly combines humor with insightful commentary on the intricacies of love and relationships, offering audiences both laughter and a thoughtful look at modern romance.

6. Love Aaj Kal 2

IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Arushi Sharma

Release Year: 2020

Love Aaj Kal 2, directed by Imtiaz Ali, revisits the themes of its 2009 film with a contemporary twist. This sequel juxtaposes two parallel love stories: one set in the present day and the other in the early 1990s. Kartik Aaryan delivers dual performances, portraying characters from both timelines, while Sara Ali Khan plays his romantic interests across the eras.

Advertisement

The film skillfully contrasts traditional and modern notions of love, exploring how societal changes influence romantic relationships. Enhanced by a vibrant soundtrack and innovative storytelling, Love Aaj Kal 2 offers a fresh perspective on the enduring theme of love.

7. Shehzada

IMDb Rating: 4.5/10

Movie Genre: Action/Romance/Comedy

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Debattama Saha

Release Year: 2023

Shehzada, helmed by Rohit Dhawan, stands as a notable Bollywood action-drama. This film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, originally featuring Allu Arjun. The narrative follows Bantu, portrayed by Kartik Aaryan, who uncovers his true heritage as the rightful heir to a prestigious family.

This revelation thrusts him into a complex world of familial power struggles and political intrigue. Combining high-octane action with rich emotional storytelling, Shehzada explores themes of identity and loyalty. Kartik Aaryan's versatility stands out as one of the key highlights of the film.

Which of these films stands out as your favorite?

ALSO READ: 7 Kriti Sanon movies on Netflix proving her acting brilliance