Shahid Kapoor’s birthday wish for his ‘jaan’ Ishaan Khatter is proof of their unbreakable brotherly bond; Mira Kapoor calls him 'dancing feet’ of family

Actor Shahid Kapoor shares an incredible bond with his brother Ishaan Khatter, often expressing their close connection in interviews and on social media. On Ishaan’s birthday, Shahid took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute to his ‘jaan’, leaving fans in awe of their unbreakable brotherly love. Adding to the celebration, Shahid’s wife Mira Kapoor shared a playful birthday message, affectionately calling Ishaan the ‘dancing feet’ of the family.

Shahid Kapoor shared a striking black-and-white photo of his brother Ishaan Khatter on Instagram, showcasing Ishaan flexing his biceps for the camera. Alongside the photo, the actor wrote a heartfelt message: “Meri jaan. Be happy, be healthy, be yourself. Always proud of you. Happiest birthday.” This sweet tribute highlights their deep, unbreakable bond, leaving fans touched by their strong brotherly connection.

Ishaan was quick to respond to Shahid’s post, simply commenting, “ghar,” capturing the warmth of their bond. Fans were thrilled to see the brotherly love, flooding the comments with praise for the duo. One fan wrote, “I love this bade miyaan and chote miyaan duo,” while another added, “Shahid calling Ishaan ‘meri jaan’ and Ishaan calling Shahid ‘ghar’—pure love.” Others chimed in with, “You both are the epitome of brotherhood” and “Iss jodi ko kisi ki Nazar Naa Lage.”

Mira Kapoor joined in the birthday celebrations on Instagram Stories, sharing a fun, candid photo with Ishaan Khatter. She captioned it, “Happy Birthday to the heart, soul & dancing feet of our family. Full of masti, love, and tenderness... best chachu, my support, and Bhai’s baby, our Issue: Ishaan @ishaankhatter.” Her heartfelt words captured Ishaan’s lively spirit and his special place in the family.

Earlier, Ishaan Khatter shared a joyful snapshot from his birthday celebrations with his brother Shahid Kapoor and sister-in-law Mira Kapoor. In the heartwarming photo, Ishaan is seen feeding cake to Shahid, while Mira’s playful expression steals the show. The post captured the fun, with Ishaan sharing that his ‘goofy bhaabs’ and his talented eight-year-old niece Misha had surprised him with not one but three cakes for his birthday, which coincided with Diwali. The moment was filled with laughter, family love, and delicious treats!

On the work front, Ishaan made his breakthrough with Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor, quickly establishing himself as a rising star in Bollywood. Most recently, he appeared in Netflix's mystery thriller The Perfect Couple, portraying Shooter Dival, the best man at a high-profile wedding.

This project marks Khatter’s Hollywood debut, where he shares the screen with renowned actors like Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, and Dakota Johnson.

