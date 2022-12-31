Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi, Mirzapur Season 3 and other OTT shows to look forward to in 2023

From Panchayat 2 to Four More Shots Please! Season 3 and other web series- we saw some amazing and engaging shows on OTT platforms this year. But guess what? 2023 has an even better line-up of riveting Indian web series that will premiere on digital platforms. To start with, Shahid Kapoor will make his digital debut with Raj and DK’s Farzi, and his fans are already eagerly waiting for the show to premiere. Want to know what 2023 has in store for you? Check out our list of upcoming Hindi web series and shows that we are looking forward to! Farzi

The cast of Raj and DK’s highly-anticipated web series Farzi includes Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna and Kay Kay Menon. It is touted to be a crime thriller, and the story revolves around a small-time actor working out of his grandfather’s printing press, who hatches a high-stakes con and aims to score big. Standing in his way is a fiery task force officer who is willing to go all in to stop him at all costs. This fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind thriller is expected to premiere in February 2023. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Shark Tank India Season 2

Season 1 of the start-up-centric show Shark Tank India was an instant hit among audiences. Inspired by its American counterpart, it featured 5 investors or 'sharks' looking for businesses to buy stakes in. Negotiations sometimes become intense or even competitive, which makes the show a compelling watch. With the young generation becoming increasingly entrepreneurial, the show has amassed a large fan base that is eagerly waiting for the next season to drop. If you are one of them, mark your calendars because Shark Tank India Season 2 starts on January 2, 2023. The six sharks this time around include entrepreneurs Namita Thapar (EmCure), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Aman Gupta (boAt), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), and Amit Jain (Car Dekho). Where to watch: SonyLIV Mirzapur Season 3

The last season of the hit show Mirzapur premiered in December 2020. Needless to say, it has been a long wait, and fans of the web series are eagerly waiting for the next season to drop. Well, the wait might be over soon as Mirzapur Season 3 will premiere in 2023. While the release date isn’t out yet, Ali Fazal recently announced the wrap-up of season 3 shoot with a social media post. Sharing a short video clip with the team, Ali wrote, “To my most dearest and loved team, thank you sooooo much for the love and hardwork you brought to the world of Mirzapur . Season 3 has been a very different journey for me, as have the other two seasons. But u must know i say this because i and Guddu Pandit derive every ounce from ever person working on those sets to help build what you eventually see out there. You may not realise it but you all have helped me in ways i cannot write down.” The ensemble cast of Mirzapur 3 includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Vikrant Massey, and others. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video The Family Man Season 3 The previous installment of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer ended on a cliffhanger leaving many loose ends waiting to be tied up. Fans are expecting that the questions will be answered in season 3, and it has further elevated the excitement. The Family Man season 3 will be set in the COVID times, and Srikant will be seen taking on the Chinese troops. The release date hasn’t been announced yet, but the show will likely release in 2023. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Guns and Gulaabs

Guns and Gulaabs is a web series that aims to merge the genres of comedy and thriller has already gained a lot of hype. The show stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah. Inspired by the misfits of the world, Guns and Gulaabs is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The comic crime thriller is expected to release on Netflix in February 2023. Where to watch: Netflix Soup

The cryptic teaser of Soup got the internet talking when it was unveiled in September. In a quest to get her restaurant, talentless chef Swathi Shetty cooks up a master plan to replace her husband Prabhakar with her lover, Umesh. However, a local inspector and a few amateur villains get involved, derailing the plan. The dark comedy-crime series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. Where to watch: Netflix Rocket Boys Season 2

When the first season of Rocket Boys dropped in February 2022, it garnered positive reviews for its storyline and the actors' amazing performances. Jim Sarbh as Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, and Ishwak Singh as Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, along with the rest of the cast were convincing, to say the least, and left fans wanting more. The teaser of Rocket Boys season 2 was unveiled in August, and looks like the second season will focus on the Pokhran nuclear test. Which of these Hindi web series are you most excited to watch?

