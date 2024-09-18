Shahid Kapoor's Haider will be released in Srinagar for 1st time after Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s massive response

Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider, a compelling adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet set against the backdrop of Kashmir’s turmoil, made a strong impact globally, earning Rs 79 crore at the box office. Despite its success, the film was never screened in Kashmir. However, local audiences can now rejoice, as Haider is finally arriving in theaters in Kashmir. This release follows the overwhelming response to Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Vikas Dhar, the owner of Inox Srinagar, told Bollywood Hungama that audiences in the region have a strong preference for films set in Kashmir or romantic stories. He added that Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan is particularly popular, with frequent requests for the film, as it holds a special place in viewers' hearts. He said, "Everyone, however, asks for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Everyone here loves that film."

Vikas shared that when Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) was screened, it received a positive response. Although the film’s first half is set in Himachal Pradesh, many scenes were filmed in Kashmir, adding to its appeal for local audiences.

He mentioned that other films frequently requested by audiences include Jab We Met (2007), 3 Idiots (2009), and Student Of The Year (2012), although none have matched the high demand for Rockstar and Laila Majnu. He expressed interest in seeing if the demand continues, noting that if it does, they’ll respond accordingly. Dhar also excitedly shared the idea of conducting a social media poll to let people vote for the next film they want to see.

Responding to popular demand, Vikas Dhar released Bajrangi Bhaijaan on September 6. Two days later, on September 8, he conducted a poll on Inox Srinagar’s social media page. He asked patrons to choose one of four films for the next screening: Kabir Singh, Haider, Student Of The Year, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The overwhelming majority voted in favor of Haider.

As a result, Haider, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kay Kay Menon, will have a special release in Kashmir on September 20. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie will be shown daily at 2:30 pm, with tickets priced at an affordable Rs. 99.

Meanwhile, on August 2, Laila Majnu (2018) premiered at Inox Srinagar, Kashmir’s sole multiplex, and was met with an unprecedented response. The enthusiastic reception led to a nationwide demand to view the film on the big screen, prompting a re-release on August 9. Vikas Dhar recounted that requests for Rockstar (2011) and Laila Majnu had been frequent over the past year.

Following the successful release of Rockstar, Imtiaz Ali, who was in Srinagar for a tourism conference, was informed by Vikas about the strong local interest in Laila Majnu. Ali, impressed by the demand, facilitated the film’s re-release. Vikas also said that there is now a growing call for other films that have been missing from Kashmir's cinema. He said, “Now I am being told to bring many other films that people here haven’t seen since cinema halls were shut between the 1990s and 2022.”

Returning to Haider, the film tells the tale of Haider Meer, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, who returns to his conflict-ridden homeland to find his missing father. Upon his return, Haider learns that his mother, played by Tabu, has married his uncle, a prominent separatist leader. As he confronts both personal betrayal and the broader political turmoil, Haider embarks on a quest for revenge and self-discovery.

