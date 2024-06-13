Shatrughan Sinha breaks silence on Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding: ‘Neither confirming nor denying’

Sonakshi Sinha is all over the headlines ever since her wedding news with rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal has come out. The lovebirds are reportedly going to get hitched in just a couple of days, June 23 to be precise.

Although no confirmation in this regard has come either from the couple or their family. But now in a latest interview, the Heeramandi actress’ father Shatrughan Sinha has broken his silence and may have hinted at the possibility of a wedding.

Shatrughan Sinha on Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

Talking to the Bombay Times, veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha expressed that he is a proud father as over the years he has seen his daughter Sonakshi Sinha grow as an actor. The actor also stated that his daughter has proved to be a ‘fantastic actor’. He further added that she is very close to him.

Talking about her marriage, Shatrughan claimed that if his daughter is getting married then he will give her blessings and support her decision and choice. Adding to it he also stated that the Heeramandi actress has the right to choose her companion and he will be the happiest father on her wedding day. “Ek hi to beti hai meri. I am neither confirming nor denying her wedding news. Time will tell. She will always have my blessings.”

Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha breaks silence on her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

In an interview with Times Of India, Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha was asked about the rumored wedding. In response, he said that he was out of Mumbai and he had no comment or involvement in this matter.

More about the wedding

Reportedly, it is said that the Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar actress has been planning her wedding with her rumored boyfriend for quite some time now. But they were forced to delay it due to the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

For the unversed, the actress's father and veteran actor Shatrugan Sinha contested the election from Asansol, West Bengal.

Well, a wedding invite is also doing the rounds on the internet which confirms their relationship that has been going on for the past 7 years. How excited are you to witness this B-town wedding?

