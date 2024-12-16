Shah Rukh Khan 'did much later' what Shammi Kapoor did in 1964, says Sharmila Tagore; 'he was doing things like randomly breaking into dance'

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore worked in multiple Bengali-language films before she stepped into Bollywood with Shakti Samanta’s Kashmir Ki Kali in 1964. In her debut film, she shared the screen with senior actor Shammi Kapoor who was a massive star. During an interview, Tagore stated that what Kapoor did back in the day, actors like Shah Rukh Khan did much later. She revealed he would randomly break into dance “showcasing spontaneous madness.”

During an interaction with The Indian Express, Sharmila Tagore spoke about her Hindi film debut with Shammi Kapoor. When she was shown images from her film, Kashmir Ki Kali, the actress went back in time and recalled it was shot in Shopian in Kashmir. Talking dearly of her co-star Shammi Kapoor, she admitted that it wasn’t easy to keep with up the energy of her male counterpart.

The Naseeb actress further stated that while he was super energetic on set, he was also very unpredictable. Tagore recalled Kapoor would do something in the rehearsal, and then perform something else during the take. Hence, for a newcomer like her, it wasn’t easy. However, she admitted having fun working with her co-star who “was a brand of his own.”

As she reminisced about working with the late actor, she also mentioned today’s megastar, Shah Rukh Khan. Saif Ali Khan’s mother was quick to state that in 1964, Shammi Ji was doing things like “randomly breaking into dancing and showcasing spontaneous madness” which actors like SRK did much later. She added that the 1964 romance film had terrific songs. However, she was pretty nervous about dancing.

On the other hand, her co-star Shammi Kapoor was 200 times better than she was. Hence, at that point, she was just trying to keep up with him. Having said that, the Dhadkan actress praised the current generation of actors and stated that there is no doubt that they are versatile and can do a variety of roles, including emotionally invested ones. But, Prithviraj Kapoor’s son Shammi was unique.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharmila Tagore was last seen in Gulmohar along with Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, and Kaveri Seth.

