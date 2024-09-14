Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a special connection to THIS Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur movie

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his Bollywood debut as MC Sher in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy in 2019, has become a household name in recent times. Siddhant is now gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Yudhra which will knock on the doors soon. Meanwhile, the actor also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The upcoming Bhansali production has now got its title. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a special connection to Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's film, Aashiqui 2.

According to a new report by Hindustan Times, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming love story is titled Tum Hi Ho. The title of their movie takes us back to the iconic track, Tum Hi Ho from Shraddha and Aditya's 2013 film, Aashiqui 2. It was crooned by celebrated playback singer, Arijit Singh.

A source close to the development shared that the makers have finalized the title of Siddhant and Mrunal-starrer as Tum Hi Ho "which will resonate with love". Quoting Aashiqui 2's song, the source stated that the title "comes from one of the most iconic romantic tracks".

Tum Hi Ho went on floors in May this year and the film will have its next shooting schedule in Uttarakhand, the report added. As per the source, the makers will be travelling to the state by the end of September and will shoot till October. Siddhant and Mrunal will be reaching the set in Uttarakhand along with the other members of the team.

Advertisement

In 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is collaborating with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur for his next production venture. Touted to be a romance-drama, Tum Hi Ho is helmed by filmmaker Ravi Udyawar who is known for directing late actress Sridevi's 2017 film, Mom. This will be the second collaboration of Ravi and Siddhant after Yudhra which will hit the screens on September 20 this year.

On the work front, after his debut in Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi has worked in movies like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Phone Bhoot, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Mrunal Thakur's notable films include Jersey, Super 30, Pippa, and more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali ropes in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur for his next production