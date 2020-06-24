Sidharth Malhotra as Gu Jun Pyo, Ananya Panday as Geum Jan Di; Boys Over Flowers featuring Bollywood stars

We have imagined a few of our beloved Bollywood stars playing the lead characters in Boys Over Flowers. Here is a list of the actors who we think will perfectly suit the iconic roles of the Korean drama.

Over the past decade, numerous Korean dramas have been rolled out which have won the hearts of the audience. Boys Over Flowers is among the many K-dramas which have created an uproar worldwide. Although the series aired way back in 2009, its popularity hasn’t faded a bit and the reasons are quite obvious. And needless to say, Boys Over Flowers also proved to be a breakthrough series for Lee Min-Ho’s career who reached the heights of popularity thereafter.

The South Korean series is said to have created a ‘Korean Wave’ across Asia and is considered one of the best series to have been made till date. The interesting plot and impressive star cast are among the main reasons behind its popularity among the audience. Boys Over Flowers features Lee Min-Ho, Ku Hye-Sun, Kim Hyun-Joong, Kim Joon, Kim Bum, and Kim So-Eon in the lead roles. It originally aired on January 5, 2009, and ended on March 31, 2009.

The story of Boys Over Flowers chronicles around a simple girl whose life turns upside down when she decides to lock horns with a group of wealthy young boys (F4) from her high school only to fall in love with the leader later on. What follows is a series of events that lead the two of them to fall head over heels for each other. There is no denying that every episode turns out to be as interesting as the previous one and needless to say, we just can’t get over the hilarious banters of the lead pair at times!

Although the stellar star cast of this amazing series can never be replaced, we can’t help but imagine how would a few Bollywood stars have performed if they were to play the lead characters in Boys Over Flowers. We have imagined a few of our beloved B-town stars who could possibly fit the characters of the Korean drama. The names which have popped up in our minds include , Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Angad Bedi.

Here is Pinkvilla’s proposed cast of Boys Over Flowers featuring Bollywood celebs:

Sidharth Malhotra as Gu Jun-Pyo

The handsome hunk himself made his debut with a teenage drama, Student of the Year. So, we feel Sidharth Malhotra will perfectly fit in Lee Min-Ho’s character as Gu Jun-Pyo who seems hot-tempered from the outside but deep inside, has a heart of gold!

Ananya Panday as Geum Jan-Di

Ananya Panday has already played the role of a stubborn but optimistic girl Shreya Randhawa in her debut movie Student of the Year 2. Therefore, she will be the perfect match for playing the headstrong Geum Jan-Di (originally played by Ku Hye-Sun) who is ready to keep fighting no matter how worse the situation is.

Tiger Shroff as Yun Ji-Hoo

The Heropanti actor will be a perfect match for playing the calm and composed Yun Ji-Hoo (originally played by Kim Hyun-Joong) who has a passion for the field of music too. We can’t help but recall the scene when Gyum Jan-di discovers him in an isolated area playing a soulful tune on his violin.

Tahir Raj Bhasin as So Ji-Yung

The talented actor has showcased his acting prowess in multiple movies like Mardaani. We feel Tahir Raj Bhasin will be a perfect fit for playing So Ji-Yung’s character who is otherwise a Casanova and a skilled potter but later mends his ways after meeting a simple girl.

Angad Bedi as Song Woo-Bin

Given the versatile roles that Angad Bedi has played to date, the actor will perfectly fit in the character of Song Woo-Bin who despite having connections with organized crime, chooses to stay away from it and decides to be a constant support for his friends whenever in need.

