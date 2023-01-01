Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: How THESE FIVE celeb couples celebrated New Year

2023 is officially here and the world is celebrating the New Year in full swing. Just like us, even the Bollywood celebs have gone all out this time to welcome the New Year. They have taken the Internet by storm with their party pictures and videos, and their fans can't keep calm. Amid marriage rumours, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen partying together. Their pictures have just added extra fuel to the speculations. From Sidharth and Kiara to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, here's a sneak peek into your favourite couple and their New Year celebrations. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in town. Though none of them have confirmed their relationship yet but their pictures and videos from their secret vacays and social media banter speak volumes about their alleged romance. Recently, they were seen heading out of the city to ring in New Year together. The duo was clicked at the airport. Now, the pictures of them enjoying the party have surfaced on social media and they have got their fans super excited. Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures with the rumoured love birds. The duo was seen partying in Dubai with Manish, Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji. In the picture that Manish shared on his handle, Sidharth and Kiara are seen standing next to each other in glam outfits. Sid rocked an all-black look while Kiara dazzled in a green shimmery wrap-around dress. Manish and Karan too opted for all-black outfits. Manish also took to his Instagram story and shared more pictures from the party. In the pictures, Kiara and Sid were seen posing together with Rani and others.

Recently, it was reported that Kiara and Sidharth, who fell in love on the sets of Shershaah, are all set to tie the knot in February this year. According to ETimes, they will tie the knot on February 6 at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. The report also suggested that the pre-wedding festivities will take place on February 4 and 5. A source revealed, "The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security." Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor New parents in town, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying the new phase of their lives currently. Every year, the duo heads out of the city to celebrate the New Year. But this time, they decided to keep it low-key with friends in Mumbai. The couple, who got married in April 2022, welcomed their first daughter Raha in November 2022. The duo is thoroughly enjoying their time with their daughter at home. Recently, they were seen attending a party hosted by Mukesh Ambani at his lavish house in Mumbai. For New Year's celebration, the duo opted for a house party this time. Alia took to Instagram and offered a glimpse of their party with their close ones. In the pictures, Alia is seen sporting a cute pajama set with a 2023 shimmery hair band. The new mommy looks all things adorable. Ranbir, on the other hand, is seen sporting an all-black night suit. The party was attended by Luv Ranjan, Rohit Dhawan, Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and others. All of them are seen in their night suits. With warm fairy lights, candles and mouth-watering food, their house party is all things cosy. Along with the pictures, Alia wrote, "happy new new .. with my loveliest ones."



After sharing the pictures with fans, she also reacted to Ranbir's first look from Animal. His look was unveiled minutes before 2022 ended. His raw and rugged look has left netizens mighty impressed. Alia shared the look with fire emojis. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. It is slated to release on 11th August 2023. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan The power couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan took over Gstaad in style. The duo jetted off to their favourite destination with their kids, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan recently. Bebo visited Gstaad after three years due to the pandemic. She was quite excited to ring in the New Year with her family amid the snowcapped mountains. She took to her Instagram story and dropped a video of Taimur enjoying skiing. Along with the video, she wrote, "Gliding into 2023 be like..." The actress is yet to post her perfect family picture with her boys. Before bidding goodbye to 2022, Bebo was seen enjoying the last sunset at the scenic location. She looked absolutely stunning in her casual outfit as she watched the beautiful sunset.



Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were also seen leaving the city as they headed for their vacay. This time, the duo opted for a wildlife experience. After a jungle safari, they were seen enjoying the chilly weather with their friends from the industry. Varun took to his Instagram story and dropped a group picture. In the picture, they can be seen sporting winter outfits while standing under a brightly lit tree. Along with the picture, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor wrote, "2023 here we come."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli After relishing chole bhature in Delhi, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took off to Dubai with their daughter Vamika to celebrate New Year. Anushka took to her handle and gave a sneak peek into their celebration. The couple was seen enjoying a cosy dinner with family at a lavish hotel. Anushka shared a stunning selfie with Virat. In the picture, Anushka looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black dress while Virat wore a white t-shirt. She also shared a photo dump that featured her pictures clicked by Virat.

