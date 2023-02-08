Live

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Couple to fly to Delhi today; Alia-Katrina send wishes

Feb 08, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding (Pic Credit: House On The Clouds)
Feb 08, 2023 IST
Alia Bhatt congratulates Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on their wedding

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share a picture from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, and wrote ‘congratulations you two’ with heart emojis. Varun Dhawan also wrote, ‘wishing you a lifetime of love’.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

