Box Office: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 collects Rs. 1.50 crore on Day 27, cruises towards Rs. 200 crore mark in Hindi
The Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 added another Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally. The movie needs Rs. 5 crore more to enter the Rs. 200 crore club in Hindi.
Kantara: Chapter 1 targets to collect another Rs. 1.50 crore on its fourth Tuesday. The mythological epic saga remained flat today as it enjoyed a Holiday in some parts of the country on Monday, which balanced out its spike on discounted Tuesday. The fourth week's cume reached Rs. 14.50 crore in 5 days. It is expected to wind around Rs. 16-16.50 crore.
The Rishab Shetty movie collected Rs. 102 crore in its extended opening week, followed by Rs. 52 crore and Rs. 27.25 crore in the second and third weeks, respectively. The running total of Kantara: Chapter 1 now stands at Rs. 195.75 crore net in Hindi by the end of its 4th Tuesday.
Bankrolled by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 is just Rs. 5 crore away from entering the Rs. 200 crore net club in Hindi. It will emerge as the second-ever Kannada-origin dubbed Hindi movie to go over the double-century mark in Hindi. Earlier, KGF Chapter 2 achieved this feat. The movie is expected to wind up its theatrical run at around Rs. 210-215 crore, depending on how it performs further.
Though Kantara: Chapter 1 didn't perform like other breakout South Indian sequels, it still emerged as a big success. By the time it leaves the cinema halls, it will ensure a 2.5 times box office revenue than the original film did in 2022 in the Hindi belt.
The Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One (8 days)
|Rs. 102.00 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 52.00 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 27.25 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 4.00 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|4th Monday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 195.75 cr.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
