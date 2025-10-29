Box Office: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 collects Rs. 1.50 crore on Day 27, cruises towards Rs. 200 crore mark in Hindi

Kantara: Chapter 1 targets to collect another Rs. 1.50 crore on its fourth Tuesday. The mythological epic saga remained flat today as it enjoyed a Holiday in some parts of the country on Monday, which balanced out its spike on discounted Tuesday. The fourth week's cume reached Rs. 14.50 crore in 5 days. It is expected to wind around Rs. 16-16.50 crore.

The Rishab Shetty movie collected Rs. 102 crore in its extended opening week, followed by Rs. 52 crore and Rs. 27.25 crore in the second and third weeks, respectively. The running total of Kantara: Chapter 1 now stands at Rs. 195.75 crore net in Hindi by the end of its 4th Tuesday.

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 is just Rs. 5 crore away from entering the Rs. 200 crore net club in Hindi. It will emerge as the second-ever Kannada-origin dubbed Hindi movie to go over the double-century mark in Hindi. Earlier, KGF Chapter 2 achieved this feat. The movie is expected to wind up its theatrical run at around Rs. 210-215 crore, depending on how it performs further.

Though Kantara: Chapter 1 didn't perform like other breakout South Indian sequels, it still emerged as a big success. By the time it leaves the cinema halls, it will ensure a 2.5 times box office revenue than the original film did in 2022 in the Hindi belt.

The Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 102.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 52.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 27.25 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 4.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 195.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First Day Box Office Forecast of Mastiii 4, 120 Bahadur and Gustaakh Ishq