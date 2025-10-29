BTS’ Jungkook ‘threatens’ Weverse to start game livestreaming, shares astigmatism diagnosis on playing with ARMY and Jin

BTS’ Jungkook began a late-night livestream on October 28 to interact with his fans. What started as a snack-opening, back story narration gig soon turned into a full-blown game livestream with fans and fellow member Jin. However, the start of it was not as calm as one might expect, as the singer struggled to make sense of it and had ARMY watch as they’d only be looking at his face playing and not the actual game screen. Thus, he began jokingly threatening the communication platform for a new feature that could show him playing elsewhere.

Jin and Jungkook make the game livestreaming session worthwhile for BTS ARMY

Jungkook spoke about his visit to New York, where he shot for an ad campaign, and then wanted to play video games with his fans. He suggested the likes of Party Animals and PUBG, but soon got convinced by Overwatch instead. Watching him interact, Jin left comments and gave a call to the younger one, deciding to join him.

The star was unable to cast his screen on Weverse, which made him threaten the platform and move to a former rival, Twitch. He whined in an adorable way to make the feature available as soon as possible. Unbeknownst to him, the platform had shut operations in South Korea due to high costs in 2024. Jungkook and Jin began playing with the BTS ARMY and saw to it that the session would be filled with unending laughter and fun moments.

Later, he also shared about a recent visit to the doctors, revealing his health diagnosis. “I recently had my eyes checked, and it turns out I have hyperopia (farsightedness) and astigmatism. I had no idea I had them, and was just enduring as if my vision was supposed to be this way. I just got a new glasses prescription.” He then addressed his rivals on screen to play again when he gets back the eyewear, and that there would be no mercy next time.

