15 new movies releasing this week: From Huma Qureshi's Single Salma to sci-fi thriller Bugonia

This week, theaters across India are packed with a mix of romance, comedy, drama, and action as 15 new films hit the big screen. From Bollywood’s light-hearted entertainers to intense Telugu and Tamil thrillers, audiences have a wide variety to choose from. Here’s a look at all the new releases arriving on October 31.

Single Salma

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Shreyas Talpade, Sunny Singh

Huma Qureshi, Shreyas Talpade, Sunny Singh Director: Nachiket Samant

Nachiket Samant Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release date: October 31, 2025

Single Salma follows Salma, a career-focused woman from Lucknow who faces pressure to marry in her thirties. Her parents arrange her match with Sikandar just as her old love, Meet, returns from London. The clash of two suitors and two wedding parties leads to comedic confusion. The film explores independence, family duty, and modern love while maintaining a relatable, humorous tone.

Omen

Cast: Ajay Kumar, Nishma Shetty

Ajay Kumar, Nishma Shetty Director: Vibhin S. Santosh

Vibhin S. Santosh Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Release date: October 31, 2025

In Omen, a YouTuber and a paranormal researcher explore a haunted house using found footage. With eerie visuals, shaky cams, and night vision, the movie builds tension through realistic horror. Produced by Maravanji Productions, it brings a fresh spin to the horror-thriller genre in Kannada cinema.

Operation Padma

Cast: Naresh Medi, Kannayagari Rajitha Sandy

Naresh Medi, Kannayagari Rajitha Sandy Director: Karthikeya V

Karthikeya V Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Release date: October 31, 2025

Operation Padma follows Intelligence Officer Veda as she uncovers a deadly conspiracy to assassinate a former Home Minister. Alongside her team, she faces off against an elusive assassin known as Kuldeep. The movie delivers high-octane action, surveillance missions, and intense drama.

Brat

Cast: Ramesh Indhira, Darling Krishna

Ramesh Indhira, Darling Krishna Director: Shashank

Shashank Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Release date: October 31, 2025

Brat tells the story of Kristy, a young man chasing luxury in defiance of his police constable father’s values. The movie explores the world of illegal cricket betting and moral choices. The music by Arjun Janya adds to the energy and intensity of the film.

Karmanye Vadhikaraste

Cast: Aira Dayanand, Brahmaji

Aira Dayanand, Brahmaji Director: Amardeep Challapalli

Amardeep Challapalli Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action Crime Drama

Action Crime Drama Release date: October 31, 2025

Inspired by the Bhagavad Gita verse, Karmanye Vadhikaraste follows law enforcement officers who track a network behind student disappearances. The 2025 Telugu version focuses on crime and justice, while an earlier Kannada version from 2022 revolved around a treasure hunt.

One Two Cha Cha Chaa

Cast: Lalit Prabhakar, Ashutosh Rana

Lalit Prabhakar, Ashutosh Rana Director: Abhishek Raj, Rajnish Thakur

Abhishek Raj, Rajnish Thakur Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release date: October 31, 2025

This festive family entertainer blends chaos, humor, and light-hearted drama. One Two Cha Cha Chaa revolves around a series of funny misunderstandings that bring families together. With veteran actors and young talent, the film aims to offer clean, family-friendly fun.

Bugonia

Cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons

Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos Language: English

English Genre: Sci-Fi Comedy

Sci-Fi Comedy Release date: October 31, 2025

From acclaimed filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia tells the story of a CEO kidnapped by two men who believe she’s an alien. The film explores conspiracy theories, misinformation, and paranoia in the digital age. A remake of Save the Green Planet!, it’s a dark, witty, and thought-provoking film.

18 Heartbeats: Recording Live

Cast: Avshii Thakur, Raunak Chandan

Avshii Thakur, Raunak Chandan Director: Anurag Jha

Anurag Jha Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Musical Romance

Musical Romance Release date: October 31, 2025

This romantic musical revolves around a rediscovered theory called “18 Heartbeats.” A professor finds old research that reopens a forgotten love story between two former students. Set against a backdrop of student protests, the film connects music, emotion, and rediscovery.

Aan Paavam Pollathathu

Cast: Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj

Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj Director: Kalaiarasan Thangavel

Kalaiarasan Thangavel Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Release date: October 31, 2025

This lighthearted Tamil film focuses on a middle-class husband trying to balance his conservative upbringing with his wife’s modern outlook. Aan Paavam Pollathathu offers a humorous and emotional look at marital life and shifting gender roles.

Maarutha

Cast: Duniya Vijay, Shreyas Manju, V. Ravichandran

Duniya Vijay, Shreyas Manju, V. Ravichandran Director: S. Narayan

S. Narayan Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Drama

Drama Release date: October 31, 2025

Maarutha is a content-driven social drama highlighting unseen societal issues within families. While Duniya Vijay plays a special role, Shreyas Manju leads as the protagonist. The film blends realism and emotion with a strong ensemble cast.

The Taj Story

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain

Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain Director: Tushar Amrish Goel

Tushar Amrish Goel Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Courtroom Drama

Courtroom Drama Release date: October 31, 2025

The Taj Story follows a tour guide who files a legal case questioning the Taj Mahal’s historical origins. Starring Paresh Rawal, the film promises a thought-provoking courtroom narrative exploring heritage, faith, and truth.

Mass Jathara

Cast: Ravi Teja, Sreeleela

Ravi Teja, Sreeleela Director: Bhanu Bhogavarapu

Bhanu Bhogavarapu Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action Entertainment

Action Entertainment Release date: November 1, 2025 (Premieres from October 31)

Ravi Teja stars as a railway police officer battling a powerful drug syndicate. Mass Jathara reunites him with Sreeleela after Dhamaka. The movie blends action, comedy, and strong dialogues with music by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Aaryan

Cast: Vani Bhojan, Chandru, Vaani Kapoor

Vani Bhojan, Chandru, Vaani Kapoor Director: Praveen K

Praveen K Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Release date: October 31, 2025

Aaryan centers on a police officer tracking a serial killer who warns victims an hour before the crime. With sharp writing and gripping tension, the movie promises a fast-paced thriller experience across multiple languages.

Desiya Thalaivar

Cast: J.M. Bashir, Bharathiraja

J.M. Bashir, Bharathiraja Director: R. Aravintha Raj

R. Aravintha Raj Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Biopic

Biopic Release date: October 31, 2025

Based on the life of U. Muthuramalinga Thevar, Desiya Thalaivar portrays the Tamil freedom fighter’s journey and leadership. The biopic aims to honor his contribution to Indian politics and social reform.

Parrisu

Cast: Jaanvekaa Subramaniam, Jai Bala, Kiran Pradeep

Jaanvekaa Subramaniam, Jai Bala, Kiran Pradeep Director: Kala Alluri

Kala Alluri Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Drama

Drama Release date: October 31, 2025

Parrisu follows a young woman who joins the army to fulfill her retired father’s wish. The film also touches on issues like farmers’ struggles and the Clean India initiative. With its mix of emotion and patriotism, it delivers a grounded and inspiring story.

ALSO READ: New Hindi releases this week: Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story and Ashutosh Rana’s One Two Cha Cha Chaa hit theatres