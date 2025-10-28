15 new movies releasing this week: From Huma Qureshi's Single Salma to sci-fi thriller Bugonia
Get ready for an exciting movie weekend as 15 new films, including Single Salma, Operation Padma, Bugonia and more, hit theaters with a mix of romance, comedy, drama and action.
This week, theaters across India are packed with a mix of romance, comedy, drama, and action as 15 new films hit the big screen. From Bollywood’s light-hearted entertainers to intense Telugu and Tamil thrillers, audiences have a wide variety to choose from. Here’s a look at all the new releases arriving on October 31.
Single Salma
- Cast: Huma Qureshi, Shreyas Talpade, Sunny Singh
- Director: Nachiket Samant
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Release date: October 31, 2025
Single Salma follows Salma, a career-focused woman from Lucknow who faces pressure to marry in her thirties. Her parents arrange her match with Sikandar just as her old love, Meet, returns from London. The clash of two suitors and two wedding parties leads to comedic confusion. The film explores independence, family duty, and modern love while maintaining a relatable, humorous tone.
Omen
- Cast: Ajay Kumar, Nishma Shetty
- Director: Vibhin S. Santosh
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Release date: October 31, 2025
In Omen, a YouTuber and a paranormal researcher explore a haunted house using found footage. With eerie visuals, shaky cams, and night vision, the movie builds tension through realistic horror. Produced by Maravanji Productions, it brings a fresh spin to the horror-thriller genre in Kannada cinema.
Operation Padma
- Cast: Naresh Medi, Kannayagari Rajitha Sandy
- Director: Karthikeya V
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Release date: October 31, 2025
Operation Padma follows Intelligence Officer Veda as she uncovers a deadly conspiracy to assassinate a former Home Minister. Alongside her team, she faces off against an elusive assassin known as Kuldeep. The movie delivers high-octane action, surveillance missions, and intense drama.
Brat
- Cast: Ramesh Indhira, Darling Krishna
- Director: Shashank
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Release date: October 31, 2025
Brat tells the story of Kristy, a young man chasing luxury in defiance of his police constable father’s values. The movie explores the world of illegal cricket betting and moral choices. The music by Arjun Janya adds to the energy and intensity of the film.
Karmanye Vadhikaraste
- Cast: Aira Dayanand, Brahmaji
- Director: Amardeep Challapalli
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Action Crime Drama
- Release date: October 31, 2025
Inspired by the Bhagavad Gita verse, Karmanye Vadhikaraste follows law enforcement officers who track a network behind student disappearances. The 2025 Telugu version focuses on crime and justice, while an earlier Kannada version from 2022 revolved around a treasure hunt.
One Two Cha Cha Chaa
- Cast: Lalit Prabhakar, Ashutosh Rana
- Director: Abhishek Raj, Rajnish Thakur
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Comedy
- Release date: October 31, 2025
This festive family entertainer blends chaos, humor, and light-hearted drama. One Two Cha Cha Chaa revolves around a series of funny misunderstandings that bring families together. With veteran actors and young talent, the film aims to offer clean, family-friendly fun.
Bugonia
- Cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons
- Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
- Language: English
- Genre: Sci-Fi Comedy
- Release date: October 31, 2025
From acclaimed filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia tells the story of a CEO kidnapped by two men who believe she’s an alien. The film explores conspiracy theories, misinformation, and paranoia in the digital age. A remake of Save the Green Planet!, it’s a dark, witty, and thought-provoking film.
18 Heartbeats: Recording Live
- Cast: Avshii Thakur, Raunak Chandan
- Director: Anurag Jha
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Musical Romance
- Release date: October 31, 2025
This romantic musical revolves around a rediscovered theory called “18 Heartbeats.” A professor finds old research that reopens a forgotten love story between two former students. Set against a backdrop of student protests, the film connects music, emotion, and rediscovery.
Aan Paavam Pollathathu
- Cast: Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj
- Director: Kalaiarasan Thangavel
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Release date: October 31, 2025
This lighthearted Tamil film focuses on a middle-class husband trying to balance his conservative upbringing with his wife’s modern outlook. Aan Paavam Pollathathu offers a humorous and emotional look at marital life and shifting gender roles.
Maarutha
- Cast: Duniya Vijay, Shreyas Manju, V. Ravichandran
- Director: S. Narayan
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Drama
- Release date: October 31, 2025
Maarutha is a content-driven social drama highlighting unseen societal issues within families. While Duniya Vijay plays a special role, Shreyas Manju leads as the protagonist. The film blends realism and emotion with a strong ensemble cast.
The Taj Story
- Cast: Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain
- Director: Tushar Amrish Goel
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Courtroom Drama
- Release date: October 31, 2025
The Taj Story follows a tour guide who files a legal case questioning the Taj Mahal’s historical origins. Starring Paresh Rawal, the film promises a thought-provoking courtroom narrative exploring heritage, faith, and truth.
Mass Jathara
- Cast: Ravi Teja, Sreeleela
- Director: Bhanu Bhogavarapu
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Action Entertainment
- Release date: November 1, 2025 (Premieres from October 31)
Ravi Teja stars as a railway police officer battling a powerful drug syndicate. Mass Jathara reunites him with Sreeleela after Dhamaka. The movie blends action, comedy, and strong dialogues with music by Bheems Ceciroleo.
Aaryan
- Cast: Vani Bhojan, Chandru, Vaani Kapoor
- Director: Praveen K
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Release date: October 31, 2025
Aaryan centers on a police officer tracking a serial killer who warns victims an hour before the crime. With sharp writing and gripping tension, the movie promises a fast-paced thriller experience across multiple languages.
Desiya Thalaivar
- Cast: J.M. Bashir, Bharathiraja
- Director: R. Aravintha Raj
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Biopic
- Release date: October 31, 2025
Based on the life of U. Muthuramalinga Thevar, Desiya Thalaivar portrays the Tamil freedom fighter’s journey and leadership. The biopic aims to honor his contribution to Indian politics and social reform.
Parrisu
- Cast: Jaanvekaa Subramaniam, Jai Bala, Kiran Pradeep
- Director: Kala Alluri
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Drama
- Release date: October 31, 2025
Parrisu follows a young woman who joins the army to fulfill her retired father’s wish. The film also touches on issues like farmers’ struggles and the Clean India initiative. With its mix of emotion and patriotism, it delivers a grounded and inspiring story.
ALSO READ: New Hindi releases this week: Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story and Ashutosh Rana’s One Two Cha Cha Chaa hit theatres