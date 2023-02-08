EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s heartfelt note for their guests, READ

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married yesterday in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in the presence of their families and close friends. While fans had been eagerly waiting to see their first pictures as husband and wife, the couple posted a few on their Instagram handle later in the evening. They captioned those beautiful pictures as, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” Many celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Karisma Kapoor congratulated the duo on their big day.

Now, we have exclusively got a sneak peek into Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s warm hospitality for their guests at the wedding. Post the nuptials, the guests received a heartfelt note from the newly married couple. It read, “Thank you so much for sharing in the joy of our wedding day. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful family and friends in our lives, who have travelled from near and far to celebrate here with us. Please drink, dance and make memories with us tonight as our first evening as a married couple. With love, Kiara & Sid."