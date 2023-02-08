EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s heartfelt note for their guests, READ
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married yesterday in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in the presence of their families and close friends. While fans had been eagerly waiting to see their first pictures as husband and wife, the couple posted a few on their Instagram handle later in the evening. They captioned those beautiful pictures as, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” Many celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Karisma Kapoor congratulated the duo on their big day.
Now, we have exclusively got a sneak peek into Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s warm hospitality for their guests at the wedding. Post the nuptials, the guests received a heartfelt note from the newly married couple. It read, “Thank you so much for sharing in the joy of our wedding day. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful family and friends in our lives, who have travelled from near and far to celebrate here with us. Please drink, dance and make memories with us tonight as our first evening as a married couple. With love, Kiara & Sid."
Karan Johar’s post for Kiara and Sid
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s friend and mentor Karan Johar took to Instagram yesterday to shower love on the duo. “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and I realised in that moment that these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family… As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever,” KJO stated.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding
