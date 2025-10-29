Thamma Box Office 2nd Tuesday: Ayushmann Khurrana-led vampire comedy maintains steady run, just shy of Rs. 100 crore mark

Thamma recorded a steady hold on its second Tuesday. The movie is looking to collect an estimated Rs. 4 crore net today, taking the total 8-day cume to Rs. 96.25 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie didn't see any significant jump today as it enjoyed a holiday in several parts of the country yesterday, on Monday, due to which the usual spike on discounted Tuesday balanced out. The horror-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is expected to hit the Rs. 100 crore mark by tomorrow.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Thamma should record a strong hold further on the weekdays and then aim for a good spike on the second weekend. There is no major release this weekend, barring a couple of re-releases, including SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic and Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Se, Devdas, Jawan, Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Main Hoon Naa. The lack of any significant fresh release should work in favour of Thamma.

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will enjoy an open run until De De Pyaar De 2 release on November 14, depending on how Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's Haq perform at the box office. The movie will cross the lifetime collections of MHCU's Munjya soon. It is to be seen whether the movie can also surpass the pioneer film of the universe, Stree which netted around Rs. 124 crore in its lifetime.

If Thamma manages to surpass the Shraddha Kapoor starrer, it will emerge as the highest-grossing standalone franchise film of Maddock's horror-comedy universe. The numbers are fine for the cast and cost involved, but for the IP value involved and festival release, it needed to be better.

Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 23.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 18.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.50 cr. Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.25 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 96.25 cr.

