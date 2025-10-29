SS Rajamouli announces Rs 120 crore animated Baahubali film, Prabhas takes a dig: 'That was our 1st part...'

Ever since Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda revealed that there would be a surprise announcement with the theatrical print of Baahubali: The Epic, fans have been wondering what it could be. Now, as SS Rajamouli sat with Prabhas and Rana Daggubati for a promotional interview, he dropped the biggest surprise for all the Baahubali fans.

SS Rajamouli, who is currently busy with the production of SSMB29 starring Mahesh Babu, has confirmed a 3D animation film based on Baahubali. The maverick filmmaker revealed that the teaser of the upcoming animated film will be shown during the interval of Baahubali: The Epic. He also went on to reveal its title, Baahubali: The Eternal War. He said, “We are releasing Baahubali: The Eternal War teaser. It's not Baahubali 3, but it's a continuation of the world of Baahubali. It's basically an animated film. This is a very, very high 3D animation.”

The renowned filmmaker revealed that Shobu Garu (Shobu Yarlagadda) has worked on this project for over two and a half years and mentioned that the budget of Baahubali: The Eternal War is Rs. 120 crore. He said, “Now we're coming up with a film which will cost like Rs. 120 crores.” Prabhas was stunned by the production cost. He jokingly said, “120 crores? That was our first part of Baahubali's planning budget.”

SSR highlighted that the animation studio that worked on popular anime, Arcane, has developed this film.

Regarding Baahubali 3, Rajamouli said it will happen for sure in the future. He said, “Baahubali 3, the ultimate thing is there.” He also showed the teaser to Prabhas and Rana, who were left amazed by the animation film's vision, scale, and grandeur.

For the unversed, Baahubali: The Epic is releasing in cinemas on October 31, 2025. It is a single film that consists of both parts of the Baahubali franchise. With a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes, the period action drama is expected to set new records for the upcoming re-release movies.

