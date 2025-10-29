Chaniya Toli Box Office Collections: Gujarati Comedy Set to Emerge as a Blockbuster

Gujarati film Chaniya Toli is set to become a BLOCKBUSTER, grossing Rs. 12 crore (Rs. 9 crore nett) approx at the Indian box office in its first eight days of release. Almost all of that has come from Gujarat state, with Maharashtra contributing around a crore.

Released last Tuesday, the film opened strongly with collections of around Rs. 1.40 crore on its first day. Since then, it has sustained itself superbly, with business growing on each day of the extended weekend and now holding extraordinarily well on weekdays. The film collected Rs. 1.25 crore yesterday, having just a 10 per cent week-on-week drop.

With such sustained momentum, the comedy-drama is poised for a long and successful theatrical run and could well emerge as one of the biggest Gujarati films of all time.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Chaniya Toli in India are as follows:

Day Gross Tuesday Rs. 1.40 cr. Wednesday Rs. 1.45 cr. Thursday Rs. 1.55 cr. Friday Rs. 1.60 cr. Saturday Rs. 1.80 cr. Sunday Rs. 1.85 cr. Monday Rs. 1.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr. Total Rs. 11.90 cr.

Diwali is traditionally one of the most lucrative release periods in Gujarat, thanks to the extended holiday stretch of five to six days. However, this window is usually dominated by major Hindi releases, prompting most Gujarati filmmakers to steer clear of it. Chaniya Toli boldly broke that norm, and it paid off. On its first day, the film collected about one-third of what Hindi film Thamma did, but by the end of the weekend, it had caught up in daily collections and is now performing well ahead of it.

