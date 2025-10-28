Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office 2nd Tuesday: Harshvardhan Rane's film holds well, nears Rs. 50 crore mark

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is looking to collect around Rs. 3.50 crore to Rs. 3.75 crore net on its second Tuesday. Despite Monday being a partial holiday, which somewhat dampened the impact of discounted ticket prices, the movie maintained a stable performance today. Thanks to this stronghold, the musical romantic drama has amassed a total of Rs 48.75 crore net at the Indian box office in its 8 days of theatrical run. It will cross the Rs. 50 crore mark tomorrow.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the movie has seen acceptance by the audience, thanks to its viral music tracks and engaging promotional assets. The hangover of Harshvardhan Rane’s Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) also attracted a section of the audience to the cinemas. Mounted on a small budget, the movie emerged as a clean Hit verdict and the highest-grossing movie of Rane’s career.

If the movie keeps on gaining traction in the next couple of weeks, it will end up doing around Rs. 70 crore net in Hindi, which is a superb figure for the cast and cost involved, that too, in a clash with a relatively bigger film, Thamma.

Released on the post-Diwali day, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is sustaining well at the box office. One probable reason is that it being a youth catering film had a lesser Diwali boost than what a family or comedy film would get. As a result, when the festive bump tapered off, the decline was less pronounced. The limited release has also played a role, giving it spillover business. The film is now getting shows at some of the single screens, where it couldn’t be released during the holiday period due to Thamma, and the response is strong even after the delayed release.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.25 cr. Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 48.75 cr.

