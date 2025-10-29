SS Rajamouli wanted to postpone Baahubali because of Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Prabhas recalls Salman Khan's power, 'It wasn't ordinary cinema'

Back in 2015, two iconic movies of Indian cinema were released in the same month, with a gap of just 1 week. These were none other than SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Both films turned out to be huge blockbusters and became ‘landmark’ ventures of Indian cinema. And now, when SS Rajamouli is re-releasing both Baahubali movies as a single film, Baahubali: The Epic, he sat with Prabhas and Rana Daggubati for a fun conversation.

During their candid chat, Rana Daggubati recalled how SS Rajamouli wanted to postpone the release date of Baahubali: The Beginning by one week to avoid the box office clash with Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He said, “We were doing promotions. Rajamouli was saying, ‘Speak to Karan Johar, we will release it next week.’ I said, ‘It doesn’t work like that in Hindi. Everything is done. Now, it can’t happen.’ He was like, ‘It’s just one week only. There is another Hindi movie releasing on the same day’.”

While referring to Salman Khan’s superstardom and how badly his film can affect the business of any rival release, Prabhas said with wonder, “Salman Khan cinema. It wasn’t any ordinary cinema, it was Salman Khan’s cinema.”

Rana added, “On top of that, Rajamouli was saying that the film (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) would be really good. I know that story. That cinema will be very good.”

For the unversed, Karan Johar distributed both Baahubali movies in Hindi under Dharma Productions. The movie clashed with Salman Khan and Kabir Khan's film on Eid 2015; however, it was later preponed by a week. Both Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali were written by SSR’s father, V. Vijayendra Prasad.

Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic is all set to hit the cinemas on October 31st, 2025, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Baahubali's release. The upcoming movie has a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes. It is expected to set new box-office records among re-releases.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee team up for family comedy film, on floors in Feb 2026