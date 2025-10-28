Will all 7 BTS members perform at Jin’s solo encore concert? Singer hints with J-Hope, Jungkook cameo in livestream

Not just Jungkook and J-Hope, we’re expecting all BTS members to take to the stage at Jin’s solo encore concert this coming weekend. On October 28, the oldest one from the team turned on a livestream, and there they were, being hilarious as always. However, their presence at the rehearsal studio only confirmed that they would be performing, birthing more rumors about a reunion of all seven of them on stage. It would be the perfect restart to their group activities phase as he wraps up a solo tour schedule.

Jin brings in Jungkook and J-Hope during the livestream

He started off by saying how he had turned on the livestream for a living report, proof of how he had been preparing for his upcoming concert in the next four days. Interacting with the BTS ARMY, he asked, “Is there any song you want to listen? [at the concert] I’m very straightforward, so I’ll immediately change the set list. Because we swapped one song earlier today.” He went on to perform I’ll Be There live for his fans watching the live session with a band playing in the background.

Soon, two figures were spotted behind him, passing around nonchalantly, and just to tease the viewers. They began dancing with strange steps, making Jin burst into laughter, and it was revealed that none other than Jungkook and J-Hope were at the practice session with the oldest member. Wrapping up the song, the star shot some smiles at his younger members who kept poking fun at him, letting their clapping hands make a cameo. They turned into conductors of his concert.

The two had asked him to turn on the livestream to raise the expectations of the fans. Without giving too much away, Jin added that he’ll be performing I’ll Be There and thanked the two for their support, which only further confirmed that some BTS songs will also be shown to the fans. Jungkook added how he was being ‘unnatural’ and revealing their secrets. J-Hope and the maknae took turns saying “I love you” to the fans, ending the session.

