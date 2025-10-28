BTS’ Jimin wipes off 2-year-old mirror graffiti made with V pre-military, J-Hope asks him to clean-up well

Jimin has bid farewell to his dear mirror graffiti that he meticulously drew before enlisting for his mandatory military service. On October 28, the BTS member made a rare Instagram update to his account with 55.4 million followers. He decided to wipe off his 2-year-old drawing, which was made on HYBE’s practice room mirror. During a fun moment with fellow 1995-born member V, he drew a massive, colorful graffiti, which was not removed by anyone at the company.

V and Jimin’s drawing in BTS’ practice room has finally been removed

Jimin decided to get rid of his own graffiti, which comprised a halo-like drawing, a humble joined hands bow, some encouraging words, and seven purple hearts. Previously, member J-Hope showed off how well the drawing was well stood at the practice, even in BTS’ absence during their military service hiatus.

In his post, Jimin wrote, “Deleting (removing) the graffiti after 2 years.” He could be seen wiping it away with a towel while sighing in between, saying how it was not so easy. After wrapping it up, he promised to work hard at the studio. Soon, J-Hope dropped a comment saying, “I need to use the practice room now, so please clean it up thoroughly,” laughing with a teasing tone.

“I’ll be back,” and “bow” were written near the cute human form. “Don’t worry. I’ll [We’ll] go to catch you soon,” “Please be healthy, don’t fall sick (get hurt), and stay only happily,” and “I love you very much.” Such words were written on the mirror as a message to their fans before going on a 2-year break for their mandatory duty.

The graffiti drawn by Jimin, with assistance from V, was often seen during livestreams and videos shot by other groups at the label, making their fans burst into laughter and admire their respect for the senior stars.

