Jung So Min, Choi Woo Shik’s Would You Marry Me? removes promo clips over mishandling of illegal filming scene

Trigger Warning: Some readers may find the following content disturbing.

Would You Marry Me? starring Jung So Min and Choi Woo Shik in the lead roles has landed itself in trouble despite being on a strong streak of success. The latest episodes have invited anger from netizens and fans of the show alike for their portrayal of a young s*xual crime offender. After putting up supporting content promoting its scenes with inappropriate captions, the channel has had to take down the videos.

Bae Nara and Shin Seulgi starrer educational scene backfires on the channel

A scene starring supporting actors Bae Nara and Shin Seulki, who play each other’s love interests, showed them at a morning run. One young boy is shown taking photos of the actress performing CPR on a patient who falls sick, and her body gets exposed. Meanwhile, the actor is shown offering his own jacket to her in a stern tone, asking her to ‘cover up’ and later beating up the boy for his offense. He is then seen rattling off the legal implications of the act and personally deleting the images, letting him run away after the warning.

Many online users found the entire scene very offensive, with the actor’s dialogue and lack of proper repercussions irking them. They demanded appropriate legal steps be taken instead to make offenders aware of their crime, instead of the light slap on the wrist effect displayed in the scene.

SBS later shared promotional clips, titling them, ‘Rich kid caught secretly filming Shin Seulki, Bae Nara gives a satisfying lesson.’ However, it further angered audiences, prompting the broadcaster to delete all related content in fear of affecting the viewership.

Sensitive topics: This content discusses sensitive topics that may be distressing or triggering for some readers/viewers. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. If you find this content upsetting or need support, please consider reaching out to a qualified professional or a support helpline.

