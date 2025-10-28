Are Byeon Woo Seok and IU stepping back into uniforms? Wife of 21st Century Prince allegedly films high school scene

Byeon Woo Seok and IU are one of the most-awaited on-screen pairings to ever come to fruition. Having been confirmed for the lead roles, the possibility of them taking on high schooler versions has seemingly become a reality. Recently, an extra on the set shared behind-the-scenes photos from Wife of 21st Century Prince were shared online and spread like wildfire on social media. Thus, the rumors of the two actors also going back in time to their high school era began taking form.

Byeon Woo Seok and IU raise excitement over

Wife of a 21st Century Prince seems to have shot a few scenes at a high school as photos from the set were released online. The rumors say that Byeon Woo Seok and IU may not have used younger doubles to take on their roles as children, but instead took on the job themselves, stepping back into uniforms. The almost-34-year-old and the 32-year-old are no strangers to the dandy styling of Korean high school uniforms, but it is rather rare to see actors in their early thirties do so, and past instances of such have always invited admiration from fans.

Previously, Byeon Woo Seok donned a school uniform for a large portion of his breakout role as Ryu Sunjae in Lovely Runner, co-starring Kim Hye Yoon. At the age of 32, he looked flawless and impressed the viewers. IU also put on a neat fit for her role as Oh Ae Sun in When Life Gives You Tangerines with Park Bo Gum, which was also seen on the poster of the show. She was able to pull it off amazingly well.

Interest has grown as to how their chemistry will appear on screen, including their high school versions. Meanwhile, Wife of 21st Century Prince, is said to be eyeing a 2026 first-half premiere.

ALSO READ: Will Byeon Woo Seok get paid less than 220K USD for Solo Leveling live action? Netflix allegedly caps actors' fees