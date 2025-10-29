EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Lifetime Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi starrer is an AVERAGE grosser, concludes run at Rs 167 crore globally

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 turned out to be an average performer at the box office. The movie is all set to crumble its theatrical run at Rs. 167 crore gross worldwide.

Published on Oct 29, 2025
Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Lifetime Box Office (Credits: Star Studios)

Jolly LLB 3 is wrapping up its run, having earned an additional Rs. 60 lakh in its sixth week. The courtroom drama, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, now boasts a total net collection of Rs. 113.10 crore in India. The film is expected to conclude its theatrical run with a final domestic net total of approximately Rs. 114 crore (or Rs. 136 crore gross).

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 found an audience in international territories. The movie collected an impressive USD 3.45 million overseas, which is roughly equivalent to Rs. 30.50 crore in Indian currency. Based on current trends, the film is projected to conclude its global box office run with a gross collection of approximately Rs. 166 crore to Rs. 167 crore worldwide.

The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer finished its run as an average box office performer. Although it initially seemed the film might not even reach the three-digit mark, it managed to regain momentum in its second week, successfully escalating its final lifetime target. Despite facing criticism as the weakest installment in the franchise, Jolly LLB 3's biggest win was the positive feedback it received from the audience.

The fate of Jolly LLB 3 is a testament to the fact that the 8-week OTT window is affecting the theatrical business to a larger extent. Audiences pursue such mid-scale movies as ‘OTT films’ and don't care to enjoy them in cinema halls. The industry needs to escalate this OTT window to somewhere between 6 months to revive the business for such movies that don't have any ‘spectacle’ appeal. 

Box-office collections of Jolly LLB 3 in India and Overseas:  

Particulars  Box Office Collection
Week 1 Rs. 71.00 crore
Week 2 Rs. 28.25 crore
Week 3 Rs. 7.25 crore
Week 4 Rs. 4.10 crore
Week 5 Rs. 1.90 crore
Week 6 Rs. 0.60 crore
   
INDIA NETT TOTAL Rs. 113.10 crore (Rs. 114 crore net final exp.)
INDIA GROSS TOTAL  Rs. 136 crore (exp.)
   
OVERSEAS USD 3.45 million (Rs. 30.50 crore)
   
WORLDWIDE TOTAL Rs. 166-167 crore gross (exp.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question. 

