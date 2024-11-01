Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review and LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Kartik Aaryan starrer, audience hooting for Ajay starrer and more
Check out these 4 tweets before you decide to watch Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor's Singham Again:
‘It Could Fall On You’: Rapper Young Thug Released From Jail After Pleading Guilty; Deets
Singham Again: Salman Khan’s cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Ajay Devgn starrer leaves fans impressed; superstar gets called ‘Darling of the masses’
Bollywood Newswrap, November 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan connection with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; Fans go crazy over Varun Dhawan’s Baby John Taster Cut and more
Inside Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding ceremony: Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan shower blessings in these loved-filled photos
David Beckham Mocks Victoria Beckham For Finally Dressing Up For Halloween After 27 Years; Check Out Their Looks HERE
Jimmy Fallon Reveals His BIGGEST Fear In Life While Praising Justin Timberlake
Throwback: When Allu Arjun compared Hrithik Roshan to Prabhas, saying 'he is nothing' in front of Baahubali actor
AP Dhillon House Firing: Canadian Police arrests 25-year-old from Ontario, other suspect still on the run
Darshan Thoogudeepa returns to wife Vijayalakshmi’s home in Hosakerehalli after gaining bail; celebrates his son’s birthday
Scorpio to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Seek Solitude in Times of Vulnerability
Leo to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Likely to Embrace Love Across Borders And Settle Overseas
Libra to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Keep Family Time Sacred And Free from Work Interruptions
Cancer to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Ambitions Are Fueled by Their Parents' Career Success
Scorpio to Gemini: 4 Zodiac Signs Who May be Comfortable with Open Relationships
Capricorn to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Let Music Speak to Their Hearts
50 5-Year Anniversary Gift Ideas to Surprise Your Beloved
100 Quotes for Pregnant Women to Celebrate New Beginnings
150+ Cheer up Quotes to Make the Day Filled with Inspiration And Positivity
Cha Eun Woo, Park Eun Bin, Kim Hae Sook, and more CONFIRMED for supernatural comic action series The WONDERfools; Know more
TWICE to perform as special guest for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres concerts in Seoul in April 2025; Details
Happy Kim Min Jae Day: Revisiting actor’s 6 best roles in Dali and Cocky Prince, Tempted, Do You Like Brahms, and more
7 must-watch Kim Sung Cheol movies and TV shows
7 exciting K-dramas and OTT releases to check out on Netflix this November: The Trunk, Mr Plankton and more
BTS’ Jin’s Happy, TXT’s The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, and more: All K-pop comebacks in November 2024
Moving's Ryu Seung Ryong in talks to lead webtoon based office drama Manager Kim
BIGBANG’s G-Dragon makes energetic solo comeback with new digital single POWER after 7-year hiatus; WATCH
Jeon Yeo Been cast in bodyguard role in upcoming contract marriage K-drama Good Girl Boo Semi; report
Janhvi Kapoor serves 2 desi looks within 24 hours in colorful see-through sarees for Diwali puja; pick your favorite
Celebrity-inspired workwear fits to slay at meeting room and dinner table
Bffs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are slaying in bodycon dress, but that custom bag? Worth checking out
Alia Bhatt serves festive vibes in an elegant yellow and pink suit as she celebrates Diwali with Ranbir and Raha
Ananya Panday celebrates a luxe birthday in a striped dress worth Rs 97,429, paired with her personalized Hermes Kelly bag
Fashion face-off: Sharvari vs Shweta Bachchan, who wore the golden rani looking Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla blouse better?
Tabu's crushed silk gown by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the New York premiere of Dune: Prophecy screams 'LOOK AT ME'
Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added glam and sparkle to Diwali bash in pretty pink-red traditional outfit
Diwali 2024: Sara Tendulkar’s yellow embroidered kurta set gives minimalist vibes with a festive twist
Christina Aguilera’s Weight Loss: Ozempic Rumors, Diet And More
Fat Joe Weight Loss of 200 Pounds with Ozempic And a Low-carb Diet
Jenna Jameson’s Weight Loss: How She Lost 80 Lbs with Keto And Intermittent Fasting
Gwen Stefani’s Diet And Workout Plan to Stay Fit And Healthy
Kate Hudson’s Workout Routine And Diet (Pilates, Yoga, Salads, Etc.)
Ariel Winter’s Weight Loss: How the “Modern Family” Star Lost 30 lbs
Gal Gadot’s Workout Regime for “Wonder Woman” (Plus Diet, Etc.)
Emily Ratajkowski’s Diet, Fitness, Overall Wellness And Exercise Plan
Chris Hemsworth’s Workout Plan And His Ultimate Training Regimen
Ben Affleck’s Plastic Surgery Rumors: Botox, Face Lift, And More
Tired of dandruff? Here are the top 7 most effective anti-dandruff solutions you need to try
Anne Hathaway’s Plastic Surgery Rumors: Nose Job, Facelift, And More
Sharon Osbourne’s Plastic Surgery, Anti-aging, Weight Loss, And More
Katy Perry’s Plastic Surgery: Did the “Roar” Singer Get Any Cosmetic Procedures?
Ryan Gosling’s Plastic Surgery Rumors for His New Film “The Fall Guy”
Demi Moore’s Plastic Surgery: Decoding Her Secrets of Ageless Glow
Cindy Crawford Plastic Surgery: Botox, Collagen Treatments, And More
50 Chic Copper Hair Color Ideas for Every Skin Tone And Mood