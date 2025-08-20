Mammootty gets an emotional welcome: Fans celebrate his return to films, Mohanlal shares iconic pic

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has recovered from recent health issues and is set to return to films, sparking an outpouring of joy on Twitter and other social platforms. Colleagues, politicians and fans celebrated the news, sharing relief and warm wishes across social media.

Veteran filmmakers, co-stars and friends led the response. Siby Malayil wrote, “I have prayed to hear this news.” Manju Warrier posted, “Welcome back Tiger,” alongside a photo with Mammootty. Tovino shared excitement as he welcomed back “the chief.” Ramesh Pisharady wrote, “Words can’t express my joy. Everything is ok.”

Advertisement

Mohanlal added a heartfelt touch to the celebrations by posting an iconic image where he kisses Mammootty on the cheek. Shared with a simple heart emoji. The photo quickly drew warm reactions, with many calling it the perfect symbol of Mammootty’s comeback and the duo’s bond ahead of their collaboration on Patriot.

Here are some Twitter fan reactions:

Why fans and colleagues are celebrating Mammootty’s return

Posts kept coming from across Kerala and beyond. Mala Parvathy thanked hospital doctors and declared, “Finally, the king is back”! Uma Thomas MLA remembered Mammootty’s earlier support after her accident and said she knew the power of prayer. BJP leader K Surendran wrote: “Malayalis’ favourite actor Mammootty has regained health and is returning after a short break. I wish him good health.”

George, Mammootty’s closest aide, posted a personal message: “Dear Mammookka, you have many more years left to guide us by holding our hands. We are waiting for your countless moments of great acting. I feel relaxed as I hear this good news.” John Brittas MP praised the actor’s strength in a poetic note: “Your mind wouldn’t wither under stress. You wouldn’t bow down when life throws you challenges. You face the greatest storm with a calming smile. The terrible force of downpour doesn’t hurt you. With head held high, you stand on the rock of confidence.”

Advertisement

Here are some more Twitter fan reactions:

Here’s what other stars said

Producer Anto Joseph thanked well-wishers: “Prayers from countless people around the world have been answered. Thank you, thank you, thank you, God.” Filmmaker Ratheena wrote: “Double ok.” Midhun Manuel Thomas welcomed him back with a heart emoji. Maala Parvathi added: “There is no greater news than this. Mammookka has completely recovered.”

With Patriot expected to go on floors this September and Kalamkaval nearing release, fans and industry insiders are eager to see Mammootty back in action.

ALSO READ: KING100: Nagarjuna Akkineni confirms his next film after Coolie will be a family action drama, says ‘I am the protagonist…’