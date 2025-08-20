Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Step Out with Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid for Malibu Double Date

Jennifer Aniston is embracing date nights with her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis. The actress was spotted enjoying dinner at Nobu in Malibu on Monday, August 18, alongside her best friend Courteney Cox and Cox’s longtime partner, musician Johnny McDaid.

According to photos obtained by PEOPLE, Cox and McDaid left the restaurant first, followed by Aniston and Curtis. Aniston looked chic in jeans paired with a tied-waist jacket, while Curtis kept it casual in a denim button-down shirt and trousers, walking with the support of a cane. Cox opted for a denim jacket layered over a long satin skirt, while McDaid chose an all-black look.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis enjoy Malibu dinner date

The evening marked another public outing for Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis, who have been dating for a few months. The pair first sparked headlines in July when they were photographed vacationing together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain. Curtis, an author and life coach specializing in hypnotherapy, was even spotted giving Aniston a shoulder massage during the trip.

Aniston had also included one of his books, Shift Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness, in a May Instagram post. Fans later noticed Curtis had left a flirty comment on her social media in April, hinting at their budding relationship.

Here’s how Jennifer Aniston met Jim Curtis

A source shared that Aniston and Curtis were introduced by mutual friends. “They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual,” the insider revealed.

The source added that Aniston is in a positive phase of her life. “She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right. Jen's in a very good place right now - grounded, fulfilled and very happy.”

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid join the double date

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid, who have been together since 2013, joined the couple for the Malibu outing. This wasn’t the first time Aniston and Curtis have enjoyed a double date. Earlier this month, they dined in New York with Aniston’s close friend Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, spending three hours together in the West Village.

A source told US Weekly, “They are happy and really into each other. They’ve been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home in LA.”

