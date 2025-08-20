Coolie faced another steep decline on Tuesday at the Indian box office, collecting around Rs. 10 crore. This takes its total gross in India to Rs. 248 crore approx. The film has grossed another USD 17.50 million (Rs. 153 crore) internationally, where the business has plummeted on weekdays, though enough to take it over Rs. 400 crore worldwide.

Advertisement

The drop in India from Monday to Tuesday was 25 per cent. That’s with a 20 per cent increase coming for the Hindi version due to the discount day. In South India, the film dropped by nearly 30 per cent. The collections are moving to low levels now, and they need to stabilise. The first week is headed for Rs. 260-263 crore, and even from there, there is no certainty that the film will cross the Rs. 300 crore mark in its full run.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Coolie are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 75.50 cr. Friday Rs. 63.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 46.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 40.50 cr. Monday Rs. 13.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 10.00 cr. Total Rs. 248.25 cr.

Coolie opened with record-breaking numbers, delivering a massive extended weekend. The production costs, however, are just as massive, and so were the expectations, given the remarkable track record that director Lokesh has established in recent years. By Sunday, it was evident that those lofty expectations would not be fulfilled, though the film still seemed on course to emerge as a BIG HIT.

Advertisement

That is no longer the case. The HIT status itself now looks doubtful. Although the gross numbers are at that level but it needed better, much better.

The Territorial Breakdown for Coolie in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 106.50 cr. APTS Rs. 55.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 32.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 22.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 31.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 248.25 cr.

ALSO READ: Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi Box Office: Hombale's animation film continues its cinematic storm, collects Rs 1.75 crore on 4th Tuesday