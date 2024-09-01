Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya, Saba Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore make 'precious memories' together in London; PICS

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu are currently enjoying family time with Sharmila Tagore and Saba Pataudi. Saba shared several pictures on Instagram from their London vacation and they are totally unmissable. In the photos, Soha, Inaaya, and Sharmila are seen smiling and posing for family snapshots.

The first picture is taken at the airport, showing the Khan family together. In the second picture, Sharmila, Saba, and little Inaaya are all smiles. The subsequent photos capture the Pataudi family having a wonderful time in London, enjoying pastries and the outdoors.

Saba captioned the post, "Moments like this. Matter to me Most! Family n Friends ! Precious Memories. My #innijan My Amma and sister ! Reunited in London..Saturday special times.".

In an old conversation with Telegraph India, Soha discussed raising her daughter, Inaaya. She mentioned that she focuses on activities she enjoys, such as reading stories to Inaaya, taking her to boot camp classes, and helping with schoolwork, as she is inclined towards academics. Kunal, on the other hand, engages in activities that bring him joy.

Since Inaaya, constantly wants to play, Soha finds it exhausting, whereas Kunal enjoys it. They divide their parenting responsibilities based on their strengths, with each viewing the other's tasks as the more demanding ones. This arrangement works well for both of them.

Reflecting on parenting advice from Sharmila Tagore, Soha mentioned that her generation tends to learn more from peers rather than taking tips from their parents. However, she acknowledged a valuable insight her mother had, even without living with them.

During the lockdown, Soha would send her mother many videos of her time with Inaaya. Sharmila noticed that Soha was often finishing Inaaya's sentences and trying to guide the conversation. She advised Soha to allow Inaaya to complete her own thoughts. After following this advice, Soha realized that by speaking less and listening more, Inaaya started expressing her genuine thoughts, rather than saying what she thought her mother wanted to hear.

Additionally, Sharmila had advised her that it's difficult to win arguments with a three-year-old. When Inaaya was three, Soha often tried to explain things logically during emotional moments. Her mother pointed out that there is a time and place for logic, and those moments weren't the right time.

