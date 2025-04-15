Chhorii 2’s Soha Ali Khan reveals dad Mansoor Ali Khan was screaming in hospital corridors on her birth; find out why

Bollywood actresses and cricketers have always formed iconic couples, and one of the earliest examples of this charming pairing was Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. At the height of her career, Sharmila married the cricketer, and together they have three children: Soha, Saba, and Saif. In a recent interview, Soha shared that her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, had expected her to be a boy when she was born.

Advertisement

As reported by News18, Soha Ali Khan shared that when she was born, her father was so excited he ran through the hospital corridors shouting about making “him” a fast bowler.

However, upon discovering that the baby was a girl, the idea faded, as there were limited opportunities for women in cricket at the time. She added that had it been today, her family might have considered nurturing her as a bowler.

During the same interview, Soha mentioned that although she never learned cricket, she has developed a passion for sports, particularly badminton. She explained that while she never formally trained in cricket, her upbringing in an athletic environment played a significant role in shaping her interest.

The Chhorii 2 actress also highlighted that physical fitness has always been a priority in the Pataudi family, not for aesthetic reasons, but for building strength. She added that she and her husband, Kunal, make an effort to instill the same values in their daughter, Inaaya.

Advertisement

In the interview, Soha expressed that while many people traditionally hope for their daughters to be well-behaved and their sons to be strong, she and her family prioritize raising their daughter to be strong and independent.

Their goal is to ensure that she grows up capable of protecting herself without relying on others. Soha emphasized the importance of building her daughter’s mental strength and self-belief, so that if she ever finds herself in an uncomfortable situation, she’ll have the confidence and courage to stand up for herself.

On the professional front, Khan most recently appeared in the thriller Chhorii 2 on Amazon Prime Video, where she starred alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is currently available for streaming on the platform.

ALSO READ: Panchayat S4: From Phulera’s fate to Sachiv Ji and Rinki’s love story; 5 reasons fans can’t wait for new season on Amazon Prime Video