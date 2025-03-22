1 Year of Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu marks the milestone with a BIG update on his next; find out

Kunal Kemmu made a smashing directorial debut last year with Madgaon Express, a comedy that won both hearts and the box office. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu Sharma, the film’s witty storytelling and quirky characters made it a fan favorite. As the film celebrated its first anniversary, Kemmu took to social media to share a heartfelt note. He also revealed that he has officially completed writing his next project, sparking excitement about what’s coming next!

Taking to Instagram on March 22, Kunal Kemmu treated fans to some hilarious throwback photos of the Madgaon Express team, bringing back fond memories of the film’s journey. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Madgaon express... it’s already been a year!! Must tell more stories.”

The actor-director also surprised fans with a big reveal! He shared, “Especially since I’ve finished writing the next. More on that soon. For now, just a big thank you to all of you and everyone who was a part of the Madgaon express.”

As soon as Kunal dropped the post, fans couldn't contain their excitement! Actor Fardeen Khan cheered him on with clapping emojis, while Neha Dhupia commented, “Wowzie Kunal.”

The comments section quickly turned into a frenzy of requests and praise. One fan urged, “Kunal should write and direct the next Go Goa Gone movie.” Another excitedly demanded, “Sir, sunno ye 1st bday choro jaldi se 2nd part laao Vegas backdrop ke saath.”

Others flooded the post with love, calling the film “the best movie ever” and hyping up Kemmu’s future projects: “Next Go Goa Gone under your direction will be fire!” With fans already anticipating a sequel, the buzz around his next film is stronger than ever!

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kunal Kemmu opened up about the possibility of a Madgaon Express sequel. While he’s brainstorming ideas, he revealed that he will only move forward with it once he has a story that is either funnier or at least as hilarious as the first film.

The actor admitted that even he feels the urge to start writing Madgaon Express 2, but he emphasized the challenge of meeting expectations. He shared that nothing is expected from the first film but people have certain expectations from the next part.

Coming back to Madgaon Express, the comedy adventure marked Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut and featured a stellar ensemble cast, including Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.

Released in 2024, the film followed childhood friends Dodo, Ayush, and Pinku, whose much-anticipated Goa trip takes a hilariously chaotic turn due to a series of disastrous decisions. Packed with humor, unexpected twists, and unforgettable moments, Madgaon Express became a fan favorite, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting news of a sequel!